Area soccer teams off and running in postseason

It was a good weekend for Delaware County girls soccer teams as five of the area’s seven, including all four from the Olentangy Local School District, used impressive showings to punch tickets to the next round.

Second-seeded Olentangy Liberty picked up a lopsided decision, opening the tourney with a 9-0 Division I sectional final win over visiting and 32nd-seeded Pickerington Central.

The Patriots pounced on the Tigers with five goals in the first half. Chloe Brecht opened the scoring summary with a goal off a feed from Jaimason Brooker before Jazlyn Brooker made it 2-0 with a goal off a corner kick.

Brecht’s second goal of the game bumped the lead to 3-0 before Claire Rindfleisch and Alyssa Unver found the back of the net to account for the 5-0 halftime edge.

Ava Niemeier scored two second-half goals. Brecht added another to complete her hat trick and Ava Bertone also scored in the second half for Liberty.

Next up, the Patriots will host 19th-seeded Westerville North in a district semifinal Wednesday night. Kick is set for 7 p.m. in Powell.

Delaware Hayes 3, Hilliard Bradley 2

Ava Bruns had two goals and Sara Dudley added another as the 11th-seeded Pacers edged the 14th-seeded Jaguars in a Division I sectional final Saturday night in Delaware.

Hayli Marsch and Sammy West each finished with assists while Porter Barickman collected six saves in the win.

With the victory, Hayes will travel to sixth-seeded Dublin Coffman for Wednesday’s Division I district semifinal. Kick is set for 7 p.m.

Olentangy Orange 10, Franklin Heights 0

Meghan Moser broke the scoring seal early and the third-seeded Pioneers never looked back, rolling to a lopsided Division I sectional final win over the visiting and 42nd-seeded Golden Falcons Saturday night in Lewis Center.

Ava Musgrove, Tess Stuart, Ava Otey, Maryn Zavislak, Railee Woods, Lauryn Barringer, Alexis Knisely and Kaelyn Valleau also scored in the win.

Orange returns to action Wednesday against visiting and 20th-seeded Grove City. Action is set for 7 p.m. in Lewis Center.

Olentangy Berlin 2, Pickerington North 0

Rileigh Glassburn scored a pair of goals, both in the first half, to lift the 10th-seeded Bears to a Division I sectional final win over the visiting and 12th-seeded Panthers Saturday night in Delaware.

Claire Walker had an assist while Claire Walden finished with seven saves in the Berlin goal.

Next up, the Bears will travel to eighth-seeded Watterson for a district semifinal Wednesday night in Columbus.

Also: Olentangy 13, Columbus Northland 0; New Albany 7, Big Walnut 0; Highland 2, Buckeye Valley 0.

