Gomez, Doza propel Ohio Wesleyan past Hiram

Senior midfielder Hector Gomez and freshman midfielder Drew Doza scored goals for the 3rd-/20th-ranked Ohio Wesleyan men’s soccer team as the Bishops wrapped up their North Coast Athletic Conference schedule with a 2-0 win over Hiram on Saturday in Hiram.

Ohio Wesleyan finishes the conference slate with an 8-1-0 record and will be the No. 2 seed in this week’s NCAC tournament.

The teams battled through a scoreless first half. Hiram keeper Shelby Edwards stopped a shot by junior forward Dom Calabrese in the 16th minute, then made saves on back-to-back shots by junior midfielder Ethan Love and sophomore midfielder Ethan Berkovitz just 10 seconds apart.

Sophomore goalkeeper Mason Taylor preserved the scoreless tie with a save of an Aaron Muldrow shot in the 43rd minute.

The Bishops took the lead in the 52nd minute on an unsassisted goal by Gomez.

Doza added some insurance with an unassisted goal in the 86th minute.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Hiram, 27-7. Taylor made 1 save during the first half and senior Chase Agin had 2 saves during the second half. Edwards recorded 7 saves for the Terriers.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Freshman defender Madison Cofer and senior midfielder Brooklynn Buck combined on a pair of goals to help Ohio Wesleyan past Hiram 3-0 in a North Coast Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday in Hiram.

Despite the Ohio Wesleyan win, the Bishops were eliminated from contention for next week’s NCAC tournament when Wooster upset conference champion Denison and Wittenberg defeated Allegheny on Saturday.

Cofer put the Bishops on the scoreboard with 9:45 left in the first half, scoring after a corner kick with Buck credited with an assist on the play.

Senior midfielder Hannah Baughman increased the margin to 2-0 by converting a penalty kick less than 2 minutes into the second half.

The Buck-to-Cofer connection clicked again in the 71st minute to make it a 3-0 game.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Hiram, 26-7. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Floyd went the distance in the Bishop goal, making 2 saves in completing the shutout. Anika Zepeda and Skyler Huda combined for 4 saves for the Terriers.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Senior Kylee McFarland led Ohio Wesleyan at the North Coast Athletic Conference championship meet, hosted by Wittenberg University on Saturday in Springfield.

Allegheny won the meet with 33 points to 71 for DePauw. Wooster finished third with 97 points, followed by Kenyon (109), Oberlin (130), Wittenberg (135), Denison (143), and Ohio Wesleyan (218).

Allegheny’s Megan Aaron won the race in 22:43.7, finishing more than 40 seconds ahead of Gator teammate Emma Wall.

McFarland finished 32nd in 25:14.3.

Freshman Aubrey Dunham placed 52nd in 26:20.7, freshman Eleanor Luttman was 53rd in 26:21.2, junior Mikayla Watts finished 58th in 26:32.3, and senior Jenna Hotchkiss was 60th in 26:45.0.

Junior Lauren Montgomery finished 67th in 27:29.8 and sophomore Sammy Maglott was 74th in 27:51.6.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Junior Levi Kilian won All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors in leading Ohio Wesleyan at the NCAC championship meet, hosted by Wittenberg University on Saturday in Springfield.

DePauw won the meet with 32 points to 71 for Allegheny. Denison finished third with 79 points, followed by Wabash (104), Oberlin (147), Wittenberg (172), Wooster (184), Kenyon (209), and Ohio Wesleyan (219).

Denison’s Keanan Ginell won the race in 25:56.4, defeating DePauw’s Jacob Kissling by nearly 8 seconds.

Kilian finished 20th in 27:51.3, winning honorable mention All-NCAC recognition.

Junior Ethan Bradt finished 36th in 27:54.0, sophomore Evan Miller was 64th in 29:10.7, freshman Preston Pethtel placed 74th in 29:17.5, and freshman Blake Johnson finished 79th in 29:24.7.

Freshman Ethan McNichols was 87th in 29:55.0 and freshman Wes Horton placed 89th in 30:00.8.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

