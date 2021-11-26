Bombers pull away from Patriots in opener

Cooper Davis scored six first-quarter points and James Hummel hit an early three-pointer as the Olentangy Liberty boys basketball team trailed by a hoop after a steady opening eight minutes of action, but Cincinnati St. Xavier was just a little sharper down the stretch en route to a 51-37 season-opening win in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic Friday afternoon in Mason.

The Bombers (1-0), who finished 19-3 a season ago, held the Patriots (0-1) to just six points in the second, all from Trey Majidzadeh, and outscored them 11-8 in the third and 17-12 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Davis and Majidzadeh had 11 points apiece to pace Liberty while St. Xavier’s Louie Semona led all scorers with 14.

Next up, Liberty gets Lutheran East — another top team from last season — in today’s All-Ohio Nike High School Showcase. Tip is set for 5:20 p.m. at Pickerington North. The Falcons won the Division III state title a season ago.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Berlin dominated down the stretch, outscoring host Olentangy Orange 16-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 46-34 non-league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

The Pioneers (1-1) started well, doubling up the Bears (1-1) 12-6 in the first quarter. After that, though, it was all Berlin. The Bears won the second quarter 11-7 to cut the halftime deficit to two, 19-17, and took a slim lead into the fourth thanks to a 13-10 third.

Deanara Mbouge had a big game for Berlin, leading all scorers with 18 points. Ellie Beck was Orange’s leading scorer, finishing with eight points in the setback.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/11/web1_delgazette-4.jpg