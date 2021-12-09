Olentangy football coach Mark Solis steps down

For the first time in nearly a decade, Olentangy is going to need a new football coach.

Its current one, Mark Solis, announced he’s stepping down Thursday.

“I’ve been blessed to be a head football coach in the great state of Ohio for 23 years, but it’s time to shift my focus on other aspects of my life and those who are closest to me,” Solis wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter page, @solisbravesfb. “This has been a very difficult decision for me. Coaching has been extremely rewarding, but now is a time to step away.”

Solis, who took over the program in 2013, finished 68-36 in his nine seasons. His Braves won three OCC championships and made it as far as the Division II state semifinals in 2014. They were in the playoffs each of the last eight years, too. Before Solis’ arrival, Olentangy made the playoffs just eight times total.

He thanked Olentangy administrators and former coach Ed Terwilliger, who won 138 games over 24 seasons, for giving him the keys to the program.

“When I arrived, I knew I was inheriting one of the best jobs in the state of Ohio … this is because of the tremendous players, parents and overall community support,” Solis said. “The future is bright for the Braves’ program and I’m looking forward to watching the continued success.

p“The game of football has allowed me to utilize a platform to provide the tools and lessons for all our players as they navigate the next stage of their lives. For that, I’m eternally grateful for that opportunity.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_delgazette-1.jpg