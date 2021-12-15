Orange edges Delaware Hayes in top-tier showdown

Kelcey Dew picked up a huge win via pin, giving Delaware Hayes a 28-24 lead, but the host Olentangy Orange girls wrestling team won three of the next four matches on the way to a 42-40 win Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The dual between two of the area’s best did not disappoint.

With her team down a pair, Dew pinned the Pioneers’ Alicia Coleman at 140 to put the Pacers in the driver’s seat.

Orange regained control in a hurry, though. Kascidy Garren and Jazmine Ross-Callix picked up back-to-back wins over Hayes’ Miranda Gemberling and Jamie Hake, respectively, bumping the Pioneers’ cushion to 36-28.

The teams traded wins down the stretch. The Pacers’ Megan Keller pinned Orange’s Sofia Hendez at 170, Talia Mitchell earned a pin at 190 to give the Pioneers six more points and Delaware’s Annaleigh Beach pinned Orange’s Jenny Heuracha-Arrelanos at 235 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Other winners included Hayes’ Kasey Wells, who pinned Lexi Simmons at 110; Orange’s Josie Nicoloff, who pinned Molly Wells at 115; the Pioneers’ Lucy Scheibeck, who pinned Serenity Perez at 120; and Hayes’ Aubrey Griner, who beat Taylor Hill 11-3 at 135.

