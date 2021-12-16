Big 3rd lifts Patriots over Jaguars

The Olentangy Liberty girls basketball team used a strong third quarter to turn a tight game into a solid 48-36 OCC-Central Division win over visiting Hilliard Bradley Thursday night in Powell.

Jordan Rich had five first-quarter points as the Patriots, who won their fourth straight to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in league play, jumped out to a 13-10 lead after one. Macy Chapman, meanwhile, kept the Jaguars close with five early points of her own.

The game was still tight, with Liberty up 21-19 at halftime, but didn’t stay that way long as the Patriots pushed their edge to nine with a 16-9 third quarter.

Taylor Redman had six of her eight points in the third quarter alone while Ryan Chapman and Gigi Bower both hit threes to give Liberty some breathing room.

Sarah Mitchell then helped the Patriots close things out, scoring all eight of her points in the fourth quarter.

Bower finished with a team-best 13 points while Redman, Mitchell and Chapman closed with eight apiece.

Leigha Dennison led the Jaguars with 17 points.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/12/web1_delgazette-5.jpg