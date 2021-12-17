Golden Eagles roll past Wolves, 52-36

The Big Walnut girls basketball team could seemingly do no wrong on Friday night in Sunbury, routing visiting Worthington Kilbourne 52-36.

The Lady Eagles improved to 4-4 on the season with the impressive showing in what could be one of the last varsity games played in its gym. The Big Walnut boys and girls basketball teams are set to play their games at the newly built high school after the new year.

BW dominated the first quarter in every facet and held the Wolves to only six points while scoring 19 of its own. The Golden Eagles hit six free throws early and were in the bonus with just under two minutes in the quarter.

“We always talk about setting the tone in the first couple minutes of the first and third quarters,” Big Walnut coach Jason Crawford said. “We came out really intense and capitalized early. We executed a lot of the sets we have been working on. We were connected on defense and played really well.”

The rout started quickly and the Eagles did a good job of keeping their foot on the gas pedal, only allowing the Wolves to come within two possessions a couple of times.

Kilbourne put together a much better quarter of play in the second and was able to trim the BW lead to seven at one point after hitting back-to-back threes, but went into the locker room trailing by double digits, 31-21.

The Wolves came out with a different defensive intensity in the third quarter. They trapped and forced several Eagles turnovers, but, once again, couldn’t make a big enough run to cut the lead to anything less than six points. BW led 38-28 after three physical quarters of play.

Crawford said he was very satisfied with the overall team effort, especially on defense. He also added the Wolves did a great job doing all that they could to speed the game up, which was how they were able to get within single digits a few times.

“Abbey Coleman had a big night tonight,” Crawford said. “She was able to find her spots and finish at the rim. I thought there were four or five girls who played really well in their roles tonight that may not show up in the stat sheet.”

Coleman finished with a team-high 20 points while Andie Stewart had 10 and Teagan Ng closed with seven.

