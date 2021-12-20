Barons get Gast win No. 100

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team helped coach Andy Gast pick up his 100th win at the school, and did it in style, limiting visiting Columbus Academy to just seven first-half points on the way to a dominant 50-26 MSL-Ohio win Saturday night in Delaware.

“The kids were locked in on D tonight,” Gast said. “We played well … best defensive effort of the season.”

The Barons, who improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 at the top of the league standings, jumped out to a 12-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. After an 8-4 second made it a 20-7 game at the break, BV only added to its edge in the second half.

Dylan Thompson led the Barons with 13 points and five rebounds. Other standouts included Troy Scowden, who collected 12 points and eight boards; and Owen Osborne, who had nine points in the win.

Next up, BV will host Columbus Beechcroft Wednesday afternoon. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m.

Delaware Hayes 52, St. Clairsville 47

Jesse Burris scored 15 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as the Pacers built an early edge they parlayed into a non-league win over St. Clairsville — Hayes coach Adam Vincenzo’s alma mater — Saturday at Harrison Central.

Jake Lowman backed Burris with nine points, Anthony Wilson finished with seven and Hezekiah Russell and Ryan Potter had six apiece.

Colin Oberdick led St. Clairsville with 12 points.

Olentangy 58, Wapakoneta 50

The Braves doubled-up the Redskins down the stretch, winning the fourth quarter 22-11 to pull away for a non-league win Saturday in Lewis Center.

The teams took turns trading big quarters. Olentangy led 18-6 after the first, but Wapakoneta, thanks to an 18-9 second, trailed by just three at halftime. The Redskins took a lead into the fourth before the Braves rallied for the win.

Ethan Smith and Jack Huskey led Olentangy with a combined 45 points — 24 for Smith and 21 for Huskey.

Olentangy Liberty 56, Westerville Central 49

The Patriots picked up their second straight win over the weekend, outlasting the Warhawks Sunday at Capital.

Cooper Davis and Nick Boysko led Liberty, each pouring in 17 points. James Hummel also finished in double figures with 11.

Dallas Tucker led Central with 12 points in the setback.

Also: Ridgedale 55, Delaware Christian 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olentangy Liberty, already up 17-11 by the end of the first quarter, used a 20-6 second to take control on the way to a 58-34 non-league win over host Olentangy Saturday in Lewis Center.

Jordan Rich led a balanced offensive attack with 12 points while Taylor Redman, Emma Karagheuzoff and Gigi Bower finished with nine points apiece.

Caitlin Ronk had a team-best nine points for the Braves.

Ridgedale 39, Delaware Christian 19

Katie Neuhart had a team-best 12 points and Addy Beard added seven more, but no one else was able to crack the scoring column as the Eagles fell to the visiting Rockets in non-league action Saturday in Delaware.

