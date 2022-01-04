Hayes cruises past Berlin for 3rd straight win

Once the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team grabbed the momentum, it never gave it back, coupling steady shooting with solid defense en route to a lopsided 55-18 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Berlin Tuesday night.

Cami Elliott hit a pair of three-pointers early on, but they accounted for the only points the Bears would score in the first quarter. The Pacers, who got seven first-quarter points from Samantha Toney, led 15-6 by the end of one and 23-10 by the break.

Chloe Jeffers, Hayes’ leading scorer, all but put the game away in the third, scoring 17 of her game-best 27 points to help her team balloon its advantage to 42-15 with eight minutes to go.

The Pacers then won the fourth, 13-3, to smooth out the scoring summary.

Toney backed Jeffers with 15 points while Sophia Midura finished with seven in the win.

Elliott, who also hit a triple in the second quarter to go with her two from the first, led Berlin with nine points while Jocelyn Franz chipped in four.

Next up, Hayes (7-3) returns to league action to take on host Dublin Scioto Friday night in Dublin. Berlin (1-8), meanwhile, will host Marysville. Both games are slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Buckeye Valley 39, Grandview Heights 33

The Barons managed just two points in the first quarter, but poured in 16 in the second to take an 18-15 halftime lead they parlayed into a MSL-Ohio win over the visiting Bobcats Tuesday night in Delaware.

Kayla Helms led the charge for BV, scoring a game-best 20 points in the win. She went 10-for-12 at the charity stripe and hit a couple three-pointers. Hazelrigg was next with six points while Molly Meier and Cierra Schneller had four points apiece.

Also: Olentangy Orange 62, Groveport 44.

Delaware Hayes’ Taylor Shumaker (4) and Olentangy Berlin’s Ava Fate battle for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_hayes4.jpg Delaware Hayes’ Taylor Shumaker (4) and Olentangy Berlin’s Ava Fate battle for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday’s non-league showdown in Delaware. Ben Stroup | The Gazette