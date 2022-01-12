Pacer boys, girls win respective duals

The Delaware Hayes wrestling teams put on a show during Wednesday’s boys-girls doubleheader, nabbing a pair of lopsided wins.

The boys got things started with a clean sweep, topping visiting Worthington Kilbourne 81-0 in their first OCC-Capital Division dual of the season.

William Cox (106) broke the scoring seal with an 11-4 win over Kilbourne’s Gavin Thompson and, after Jordan May (113) pinned Blaise Parrell, forfeit wins at 120 and 126 handed the Pacers an early 21-0 edge.

Kaiden Haag (132) pinned Connor Dunn to keep things rolling and Paolo Sferrella (144) and Joe Shrewsberry (150) forced David Barone and Owen Patrick, respectively, to the mat after another forfeit win to bump the score to 45-0.

Hayes only added to its lead from there. Other Pacer winners included Isaac Robinson at 157, Devin Halliday at 165 and Cannon Cavazos at 190.

The girls took center stage after that, rallying past Miami East 54-28.

The Pacers fell into an early 16-0 hole after the Vikings’ Lily Bruggeman pinned Kasey Wells at 110, but recovered in a hurry.

Forfeit wins at 115, 120, 125, 130, 135 and 140 flipped the script, giving Hayes a 35-16 edge it parlayed into the win.

Jamie Hake pinned Miami East’s Mary Gross at 145 and Megan Keller pinned Sway Corwin to smooth out the Pacers’ scoring summary.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 49, Hilliard Darby 25.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Ohio Wesleyan didn’t get off to the best start, but more than made up for it with a strong second half on the way to an 82-62 North Coast Athletic Conference win over host Kenyon Wednesday night in Gambier.

The Ladies (3-11) jumped out to a 21-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and, after an even second, went into the locker room with a 41-36 lead.

The Bishops (11-3) responded out of the break, though, outscoring Kenyon 23-12 in the third quarter and 21-9 in the fourth to cement the win.

Five different players finished in double figures for OWU. Lauren Denison led the charge with 20 points while Cierra Joiner was right behind her with 18. Molly Delaney chipped in 15 points and Kasey Schipfer and Kelsey Wolfe closed with 11 apiece.

Katie Orefice led the Ladies with 17 points in the setback.

