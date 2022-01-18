Pacers stay hot with win over Bears

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team coupled a good first half with a dominant third quarter to notch a 48-41 non-league win over visiting Upper Arlington Tuesday night.

The Pacers, who picked up their seventh straight win, led 10-6 after the first quarter and 23-17 by the break. They got three-pointers from Chloe Jeffers and Sophia Midura as part of a 12-3 third to all but seal the deal.

The Golden Bears battled back with a 21-point fourth quarter, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Jeffers finished with a game-best 18 points while Midura was right behind her with 14. Porter Barickman was also solid in the win, finishing with 10 points.

The Pacers hit four threes and went 14-for-17 as a team from the free throw line.

Alyssa Gest (21) led UA with 16 points in the setback.

Big Walnut 53, Marion Harding 44

The Golden Eagles started slow, but more than made up for it down the stretch en route to a non-league win over the visiting Presidents Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut was particularly productive in the middle two quarters, outscoring Harding 18-7 in the second quarter and 14-7 in the third.

Abbey Coleman led the Eagles with 25 points while Jordan Walters had 12.

Kenyani Jackson had 19 points for the Presidents.

Olentangy Berlin 53, Westerville Central 47

After giving up 20 first-quarter points, the Bears outscored the visiting Warhawks in each of the final three periods to secure a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Abbie Bell finished with a team-best 20 points for Berlin, which outscored Central 10-6 in the second quarter and 14-9 in the third to take control.

Delaware Christian 47, Northside Christian 16

Katie Neuhart poured in a game-best 23 points and Addy Beard added 12 of her own to lead the Eagles to a lopsided league win over visiting Northside Christian Tuesday night in Delaware.

DCS is slated to return to action Thursday against visiting Shekinah Christian. Tip is set for 5 p.m.

Also: Olentangy Orange 48, Olentangy 37.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Hayes hit 11 three-pointers and needed pretty much every one of them as it held on for a 70-65 non-league win over host River Valley Tuesday night.

Jesse Burris hit six triples on the way to a game-high 34 points. Jake Lowman hit three of his own, including two in the fourth quarter. Lowman backed Burris with 11 points while CJ Holmes finished with eight to smooth out the team’s top three.

Brock Mosher and Carson Smith hit four three-pointers apiece for the Vikings. Smith led the charge with 19 points while Mosher finished with 14 in the setback.

