Pacers’ Jeffers nets school-record 40 in win

To say Chloe Jeffers has had an impressive two-game stretch might be a bit of an understatement.

On Friday, the senior co-captain of the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team scored her 1,000th-career point and, as if that wasn’t enough, she poured in 40 points — a new single-game school record — the very next day.

Both accomplishments came in wins, too. Saturday’s 67-40 non-league victory over host Mount Vernon was the Pacers’ 11th straight.

Hayes, thanks to eight early points from Jeffers, led by a slim 14-13 margin by the end of the first quarter. By the end of the second, thanks to a 23-14 surge, the lead was a bit more comfortable. By the end of the third, with the Pacers up 55-35, the game was all but over.

Samantha Toney backed Jeffers with 12 points in the win while Porter Barickman had seven.

Addy Christopher led Mount Vernon with 13 points while Emilee Burke finished in double figures with 10.

Olentangy Liberty 38, Watterson 31

The Patriots held the host Eagles to nine points or fewer in each of the first three quarters, including just three in the third en route to a non-league win Saturday in Columbus.

Emma Karagheuzoff, Jordan Rich and Addison Marston finished with nine points apiece while Gigi Bower added eight in the win.

Watterson’s Kiley Graham led all scorers with 11 points in the setback.

BOYS BASKETBALL

James Hummel hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, from nearly half court, to lift Olentangy Liberty to a thrilling 51-48 non-league win over host Olentangy Saturday in Lewis Center.

The Patriots led 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter before the Braves’ Gideon Alabi drilled a three to open the period and tighten things up a bit.

A pair of Andrew Boyle free throws knotted things up shortly after before the teams traded buckets down the stretch. Liberty’s Cooper Davis hit back-to-back threes to make it a 42-36 game, but Olentangy answered with triples from Ethan Grunkemeyer and Jack Huskey.

The Braves’ Logan Thrapp scored to even things at 48 late, but Hummel’s heroics sealed the deal at the horn.

Davis led all scorers with 30 points, including eight triples, while Nick Boysko had seven for Liberty.

Huskey led Olentangy with 15 points while Alabi chipped in 10.

Buckeye Valley 49, Columbus Academy 45

Owen Osborne scored 20 points to go with a team-best five assists as the Barons continued their domination of the MSL-Ohio with a win over the host Vikings Saturday in Columbus.

Academy used a 15-4 third to take a lead into the fourth, but BV won the fourth 17-9 to cement the win.

Connor Hardman backed Osborne with seven points while Mason Kurtz and AJ Foltz had six each.

Hummel beats buzzer as Liberty clips Olentangy