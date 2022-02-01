Tripp’s heroics send Eagles over Wolves

Senior guard Ryan Tripp poured in a team-best 20 points, including the game-winning bucket with 2.4 left as the host Big Walnut boys basketball team outlasted visiting Worthington Kilbourne 51-49 in OCC action Tuesday night in Sunbury.

The Wolves (7-8, 6-5) stayed close with solid shooting from three-point land, but ultimately evened things up at the free throw line. They hit 11 threes overall and finished 12-for-12 at the line. Kilbourne’s Ayden Parsons hit eight straight free throws at one point in the fourth quarter, with the last two knotting things at 49 with 1:02 left.

His sixth straight make gave the Wolves a brief 47-46 lead with 3:03 to play in the game, but Tripp calmly cashed in on a deep two on the Golden Eagles’ ensuing trip down the floor.

BW’s Will Baden, who had 15 points in the win, then split a pair at the line to set up the final minute-plus.

Baden was big early on, scoring seven first-quarter points, including a put-back bucket just before the buzzer.

The Eagles (9-8, 6-5) led 13-7 after one, but the Wolves never lost touch thanks to the three ball. Big Walnut kept Kilbourne scoreless in the second until the 3:30 mark, when Nick Hirschy hit a triple. He finished with three three-pointers in the half, with his third slicing his team’s deficit to 22-19.

Parsons and Jackson Judy then hit threes toward the end of the half, with Judy’s tying the game at 25 with 30 seconds left in the second.

Baden scored inside just before the break to give BW a 27-25 edge and the Eagles still led, 39-38, after three quarters before Tripp hit two free throws and scored off his own steal to give Big Walnut some breathing room, up 43-38 with 5:26 left.

The Wolves stuck around with a three from Luke Wolford, but Tripp answered with a triple at the other end to set up the thrilling finish.

Westerville South 60, Delaware Hayes 38

Depth proved to be the difference Tuesday in Delaware as the visiting Wildcats got double-digit scoring from four different players on the way to a league win over the host Pacers.

Drey Carter led the charge with 15 points while Isaiah Johnson had 12, Reign Winston finished with 11 and Jade Cunningham chipped in 10.

Hayes, meanwhile, got a game-best 21 points from Jesse Burris, but none of his teammates were able to manage more than four points in the setback.

Upper Arlington 57, Olentangy Berlin 32

The Golden Bears used a 21-5 second quarter to break things open on the way to a non-league win over host Berlin Tuesday night in Delaware.

Derek Goodman led Berlin with eight points while Quinn Corna had a game-best 24 for UA.

Olentangy 59, Dublin Coffman 48

Jackson Wiley had his best game of the season, netting 14 points as the Braves knocked off the visiting Shamrocks in non-league action Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

Gideon Alabi backed him up with 11 points of his own while Ajay Sheldon led Coffman with 12 points.

Buckeye Valley 49, Bishop Watterson 45, OT

Owen Osborne hit five threes on the way to a 20-point night — his second 20-point game in a row — as the Barons held off the visiting Eagles in non-league action Tuesday night in Delaware.

Troy Scowden and Brandon Stalf backed Osborne with eight points apiece, with Stalf adding a team-best nine rebounds.

Also: Olentangy Orange 71, Thomas Worthington 57; Dublin Jerome 66, Olentangy Liberty 62; Buckeye Valley 49, Bishop Watterson 45.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jordan Rich scored 13 points and Claire Mikola added 10 of her own to lead the Patriots to a 59-34 non-league win over the visiting Celtics Tuesday night in Powell.

Liberty started fast and never looked back, putting Jerome into a 19-5 hole after just eight minutes of action. The Patriots only added to their lead the rest of the way.

Lisa Kuhlman led the Celtics with 15 points.

Westerville South 44, Delaware Hayes 25

The Pacers saw their 11-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the host Wildcats as South pulled away for a league win Tuesday night in Westerville.

Leila Jones led the ’Cats with 10 points while Chloe Jeffers finished with a team-best 11 for Hayes.

Upper Arlington 59, Olentangy Berlin 36

The Golden Bears got a big night from Alyssa Gest, who poured in 27 points to lead her team to a non-league win over visiting Berlin Tuesday night.

Abbie Bell had a team-leading 12 points for Berlin.

Also: Thomas Worthington 45, Olentangy Orange 39, OT; Worthington Kilbourne 50, Big Walnut 43; Dublin Coffman 59, Olentangy 25.

Big Walnut’s Ryan Tripp soars in front of Worthington Kilbourne’s Bryce Taylor (32) for a layin during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown in Sunbury. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_tripp-1.jpg Big Walnut’s Ryan Tripp soars in front of Worthington Kilbourne’s Bryce Taylor (32) for a layin during the first half of Tuesday’s OCC showdown in Sunbury. Ben Stroup | The Gazette