Talking hoops

Monday, Delaware City Schools Superintendent Heidi Kegley asked Hayes student and senior basketball player Chloe Jeffers to be her guest at Rotary to hear OSU basketball legend Jerry Lucas speak. Jeffers and Lucas, pictured above, had the opportunity to talk basketball after the meeting when they also posed for a photo. Jeffers, a Butler commit, scored her 1000th-career point and set a school record for points in a single game (40) in back-to-back outings last Friday and Saturday.

