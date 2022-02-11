Hayes girls, boys finish strong in wins over Canal

The Delaware Hayes girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season in style, using a solid second half to pull away from visiting Canal Winchester 53-42 Friday night in Delaware.

The Pacers (18-5, 11-3), who led 25-23 at halftime, outscored the Indians 11-8 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth to seal the deal.

Chloe Jeffers poured in a game-best 23 points in the win while Sophia Midura and Porter Barickman added 12 and nine, respectively.

Canal (13-8, 9-5) got a team-high 18 points from Kate Ratliff.

Olentangy Liberty 54, Hilliard Davidson 36

The Patriots outscored the host Wildcats 19-1 in the second quarter to break things open en route to a decisive league win Friday night in Hilliard.

Gigi Bower hit three triples to spark the second-quarter surge. She finished with 11 points while Liberty (16-5, 8-2) teammate Jordan Rich closed with a game-best 13 points in the win.

Marysville 70, Olentangy Berlin 31

Ava Krutowskis scored a game-best 15 points as the host Monarchs cruised to a lopsided league win over the visiting Bears Friday night in Marysville.

Abbie Bell led Berlin with 11.

Hilliard Bradley 39, Olentangy Orange 33

The Pioneers’ Emma Delmore split a pair of free throws to even things at 33 late in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Jaguars closed the game on a 6-0 run to notch a league win Friday night in Lewis Center.

Also: Big Walnut 37, Dublin Scioto 30.

BOYS BASKETBALL

After scoring just 19 first-half points, Delaware Hayes netted 18 in the third quarter alone, outscoring host Canal Winchester 38-26 in the second half to rally for a 57-54 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night.

Jesse Burris led the charge with 18 points in the win. He hit all eight of his free throws while the Pacers (13-7, 6-6) went 17-for-19 at the stripe as a team. Jake Lowman and Jayson Enke added 15 points apiece.

Canal’s (7-12, 5-8) Cortez Freeman led all scorers with 20 points.

Marysville 37, Olentangy Berlin 36

The Bears used a 7-4 second quarter to take a one-point lead into halftime, but the visiting Monarchs won the third and fourth quarters by a point to eke out a league win Friday night in Delaware.

Mathios Abenet and Derek Goodman finished in double figures for Berlin, closing with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Jason Moore led Marysville with 15 points in the win.

Dublin Jerome 78, Olentangy 43

The Celtics jumped out to a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and rolled from there Friday night in Lewis Center.

They outscored the host Braves 27-17 in the second to take a commanding lead by the break before an 18-6 third all but sealed the deal.

Sasha Stavroff led Jerome with 15 points while Jack Huskey had 15 for Olentangy.

Buckeye Valley 65, Grandview Heights 48

The Barons set the tone with a 24-point first quarter on the way to a league win over the host Bobcats Friday night in Grandview.

Brad Koehler scored 18 points to pace BV while Owen Osborne and Troy Scowden added 15 and nine, respectively.

Also: Big Walnut 46, Dublin Scioto 34; Olentangy Orange 45, Hilliard Bradley 44.

