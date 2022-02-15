Barons continue to cruise, top Rams

The Buckeye Valley boys basketball team, which already wrapped up an outright league title, continued its dominance of the MSL-Ohio with a solid 47-43 win over visiting Whitehall Tuesday night in Delaware.

The win bumped the Barons’ overall record to 18-2 and their league mark to a perfect 11-0 with two games left in the regular season.

The game was tight throughout. BV led by a slim 15-14 margin after one quarter of play before doubling its edge by halftime thanks to an 11-10 second.

The Rams evened things up by the end of third quarter before the Barons used a steady 10-6 fourth to seal the deal.

Owen Osborne was his usual self, finishing with a team-best 24 points to go with seven rebounds and an assist. He was as efficient as he was effective, making all five of his two-point attempts and four of his six from downtown (9-for-11 from the floor overall).

Troy Scowden had a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Brendon Stalf finished with five points in the win.

Olentangy 38, Olentangy Orange 29

Olentangy locked down rival and host Olentangy Orange through three quarters, limiting the Pioneers to just 18 points en route to a non-league win Tuesday night in Lewis Center.

The Braves made their move in the second quarter, breaking a 6-6 tie with a 12-3 run to take an 18-9 lead into the break.

Reid Apke led Olentangy with nine points while Jack Huskey added eight. Orange’s Aidan King led all scorers with 12 points.

Westerville North 55, Olentangy Berlin 50, OT

The Bears nearly pulled out a solid non-league win on the road, but the host Warriors outscored them 11-9 in the fourth to send the game into overtime before winning the extra period 11-6 to close things out.

Mathios Abenet and Jason Inbody finished in double figures for Berlin, closing with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while North’s Caleb Iheukwu led all scorers with 14.

