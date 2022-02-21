7 area athletes place at state showcase

Olentangy Orange had five state placers while Delaware Hayes closed with another two to highlight Saturday and Sunday’s OHSWCA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Alicia Coleman was fourth at 140 to pace the Pioneers, who were third as a team with 83 points.

She cruised in each of her first two matches, pinning Rossford’s Kayden Lewis in 1:07 and Clermont Northeastern’s Hanna Groeber in 2:32 to punch a ticket to the championship semifinals. Madison Comprehensive’s Lyndsee Young, who went on to win it all in the weight class, pinned Coleman in the semis before Hayes’ Kelcey Dew pinned her in 2:21 in the third-place match.

Orange’s Talia Mitchell (190) and Surraiya Mahmud (155) were both first-time state placers, both finishing fifth in their respective weight classes.

Mahmud picked up two wins on Saturday, pinning Eaton’s Caroline Klawon and Buchtel’s D’ajha Travis in 1:19 and 1:24, respectively, before falling to Marysville’s Aubrey Reese in Sunday’s championship semifinal. She then went 1-1 in the consolation bracket, culminating with a forfeit win in the fifth-place match.

Mitchell beat Batavia’s Kiara Martin via pin in just 27 seconds and, after falling in the quarterfinals, won three consolation matches, including another pin against Martin in the fifth-place match.

Kascidy Garren and Lexi Simmons were Orange’s other state placers. Garrett finished fifth at 145 thanks to a 6-2 win over New London’s Allydia Byard in her final match of the tournament.

Simmons (110), meanwhile, wrapped up her career as a three-time state qualifier and two-time state placer. She pinned Sofia Collins in 2:52 to get her tournament started and, after dropping her second-round showdown to the eventual state runner-up from Brookville, Molly Luebke, Simmons won two straight to earn a spot in the fifth-place match — a match she won by pinning Columbia’s Sarah Napier in 4:21.

Orange’s Aida Walters (145) missed placement with an 0-2 showing, but qualified for the showcase for the third time. Taylor Hill (135), who was one win shy of state placement, also saw her stellar season come to an end.

Other Pioneers in action included Lucy Scheibeck (120) and Josie Nickoloff (115), who both finished 1-2 in their second state-tournament showings.

Dew and Kasey Wells (105) both placed for the Pacers, finishing 3rd and eighth, respectively. Dew beat Jonathan Alder’s Alahna Levasseur 7-2 in her opener and, after falling to Young in the quarterfinals, won three straight consolation matches before knocking off Coleman to take third.

Wells, meanwhile, lost her first-round match against Harrison’s Chloe Dearwester, but won two straight in the consolation bracket, the second a 4-3 decision over Columbus Academy’s Cecelia Reitter to earn a place on the podium.

Other state qualifiers who competed included Cianelys Plaud (100), Molly Wells (110), Hailey Hatfield (115), Meredith Milligan (120), Miranda Gemberling (145), Ella Ries (190), Elliott Arnold (190) and Annaleigh Beach (235).

Olentangy’s Cori Young (130) and Lexie Murray (135) both finished 0-2 to wrap up strong seasons as well.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_delgazette-6.jpg