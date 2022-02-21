Area swimmers make splash at district showcase

Olentangy’s Martina Peroni won a pair of district titles and Delaware Hayes set a slew of school records en route to state-qualifying finishes during Saturday’s Division I Central District Swimming and Diving Championships at The Ohio State University.

Peroni won a district title in the 100 butterfly, finishing first in 53.18 seconds. Her teammate, Cameron Kuriger, wasn’t far behind, finishing third in 55:18 to earn a spot in the upcoming state showcase as well.

Peroni also won the 200 individual medley with an effort of 1:58.16.

Hayes, meanwhile, which had a school-record 13 district entries, will be well-represented at the upcoming state meet in Canton thanks to several solid showings of its own.

Mackenzie Carter, Kara Glesenkamp, Kaitlyn Sallows and Kailyn Smith joined forces to set a new school record in the 200 medley relay, finishing sixth in 1:47.04.

Kaitlyn Sallows also set a new school record in the 200 IM, closing third in 2:04.48, while she finished eighth while setting a school record in the 500 freestyle with an effort of 5:01.30.

Ashley Sallows also qualified for the state meet in multiple events. She finished 13th in the 200 free (1:55.39) and seventh in the 500 free (5:05.32) while Carter qualified for state in the 50 free (23.90 seconds) and set a new school record in the 100 backstroke (58.24 seconds).

Olentangy’s Anna McGrath finished second in the 100 breastsroke (1:03.77) while Olentangy Berlin’s Staci Nation picked up her team’s best showing with sixth-place points in the 200 IM (2:06.57).

Augusta Ness secured the best finish for Orange, closing third in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 484.50. Olentangy Liberty’s Bella Skoog was sixth in the event, finishing with a score of 403.40.

On the boys’ side, Liberty’s Hudson Williams won district titles in the 50 free (20.27 seconds) and 100 backstroke (47.80 seconds).

Olentangy’s Max McAlister and Berlin’s Brogan Robinson also nabbed top-two showings in the pool, finishing second in the 100 butterfly (50.07 seconds) and 200 IM (1:50.05), respectively.

The Patriots’ Anthony Sciulli and Holden Donahue advanced to the state meet in the 1-meter diving event, finishing second and fifth, respectively, while Hayes’ Mark Sulek closed third with a score of 423.75.

