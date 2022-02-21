Hayes hammers Watkins Memorial in sectional final

After waiting nearly a decade for a tournament win, the Delaware Hayes girls basketball team has a couple of them in less than a week after Saturday’s lopsided 63-33 Division I sectional final win over visiting Watkins Memorial.

The 12th-seeded Warriors were supposed to give the 10th-seeded Pacers a challenge. Instead, thanks to a 17-9 first quarter and 14-7 second, Hayes was in cruise control most of the way.

Chloe Jeffers, who hit five three-pointers on the way to a game-best 31 points, buried two from deep in the first quarter and two more in the second. Sophia Midura and Porter Barickman, the Pacers’ other two co-captains, also hit first-quarter threes to open up some breathing room.

The third quarter was the Warriors’ best of the night, but, despite three-pointers from Kalleigh Rennie, Taylor Alfred and Alyssa Haynes, they were still outscored 15-11. The Pacers then took the fourth 17-6 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Barickman backed Jeffers with 15 points while Midura had nine in the win.

Alexa Gartner led Watkins Memorial with 12 points in the setback.

Next up, Hayes will take on ninth-seeded Bishop Watterson in Wednesday’s D-I district semifinal. Tip is set for 8 p.m. at Westerville Central. Watterson beat 37th-seeded Westerville Central 48-28 to set up the showdown. The winner will get either top-seeded Reynoldsburg or 23rd-seeded Hilliard Davidson in Saturday’s district final at Ohio Dominican.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/02/web1_delgazette-8.jpg