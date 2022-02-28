Olentangy Liberty, Berlin win sectional titles

Jaxson Rosselli (113), Lincoln Gardner (126), Broc Fitzpatrick (150) and Dylan Russo (215) picked up first-place points to lead the Olentangy Liberty wresting team to a sectional title Saturday afternoon in Newark.

None of the wins were all that close, either. Rosselli and Russo won by respective scores of 14-1 and 22-5 while Gardner beat Newark’s Raymond Taylor 6-1 in his championship final and Fitzpatrick beat Grove City’s Triston Beane 6-2 in his.

Neal Krysty (106) and Avi Swain (132) padded the Patriots’ point totals with runner-up finishes while Preston Parks (120), Tyler Deericks (144), Jason Lane (157), Gabe Pence (165), Brady Quillen (175), Charlie Donehue (190) and Luke Fleet (285) all finished third.

Liberty won the team title with 280.5 points while Teays Valley and Delaware Hayes smoothed out the top three with 222.5 and 205, respectively.

Paolo Sferrella (138) and Devin Halliday (157) won sectional titles for the Pacers. Sferrella pinned Teays Valley’s Roman Younger in 1:46 to capture his crown while Halliday handled Newark’s Trevor Carl 9-2.

Other Hayes standouts included Cannon Cavazos (second at 190), William Cox (third at 106), Joe Shrewsbery (third at 150), Erik Wells (third at 215), Jordan May (fourth at 113), Thomas Ross (fourth at 126) and Ian Browning (fourth at 285).

Watkins Memorial Sectional

Niko Gonzalez (144), Caiden Hooks (165) and Matt Kirsop (190) took top honors in their respective weight classes to lead Olentangy Berlin to a sectional title Saturday in Pataskala.

Gonzalez capped his 4-0 showing with a 4-1 win over Watkins’ Brenden Allberry. Hooks, meanwhile, dominated Dublin Jerome’s Othman Taha 18-5 in his final while Kirsop pinned Logan’s Justin Mustard in 3:13 to win his championship showdown.

Other standouts included Kody Goffin (second at 157), Liam Pethtel (third at 106), Peter Emery (third at 120), Matt Barreca (third at 150), Ahmed Amawi (fourth at 113), Hugh Peterson (fourth at 175), J.T. Tompkins (fourth at 215) and Austin Lambert (fourth at 285).

Marysville Sectional

Kurt Mokros (106) and Nick Piontkowski (113) won sectional titles at Saturday’s Division I sectional in Marysville, leading Olentangy to a solid fourth-place finish in the final team standings.

Mokros pinned Marysville’s Ethan Heckel in 1:29 in his championship final while Piontkowski picked up a thrilling 6-4 sudden victory over Dublin Coffman’s Rahul Raghuram.

Other Olentangy standouts included Jake Piontkowski (second at 120), Vaughn Fowler (third at 126), Micah Krenek (third at 285), Brandon Ault (fourth at 138) and Zach Smith (fourth at 157).

The Braves closed with 127.5 points while Dublin Coffman ran away with the sectional title, collecting 285.

Upper Arlington Sectional

Big Walnut finished fourth and Olentangy Orange closed sixth at Saturday’s Division I sectional in Upper Arlington.

The Golden Eagles were led by Vince Giordano (138), Lawrence O’Malley (157), Micah Tillar (165) and Wyatt Lenz (190), who all nabbed runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes.

Orange’s Keegan Knapp, meanwhile, won a sectional title at 150, doubling up Reynoldsburg’s Logan Smalley 6-3.

Other area district qualifiers included the Pioneers’ William Ramey (third at 126), Connor Garren (third at 215) and Idell Ferguson (fourth at 157); and the Eagles’ Austin O’Malley (third at 175) and Andrew Parker (fourth at 132).

