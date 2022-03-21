Buckeye Valley wins opener, snaps skid

Ben Schick, Brendan Olney and A.J. Foltz scored two goals apiece to lead the Buckeye Valley boys lacrosse team to a 6-4 season-opening win over host Findlay Saturday afternoon at the Cooper Tire Complex.

Not a bad way to start the season, especially considering it snapped a 12-game losing streak dating back to 2019.

“We’re still an inexperienced team, but the veterans did their jobs today,” Baron coach Eric Staley said. “It’s great to get the first one. The defense played very well. Kaden (Shannon) and Jack (Huston) caused some turnovers, Nathan (Reynolds) cleaned up the ground balls and Alex (Contreras) really did a good job of disrupting their middies on top.”

Schick opened the scoring summary with a goal at the 9:37 mark of the first quarter. Olney doubled BV’s edge with a goal five minutes later, but Findlay answered with two scores a little more than a minute apart to even things up with 5:03 left in the second quarter.

Foltz put the Barons on top for good less than a minute after Findlay’s equalizer, depositing a feed from Trevor Jones into the back of the net before the same trio — Schick, Olney and Foltz — each scored in the second half to cement the win.

Kellen Saldana anchored the BV defense with seven saves. Next up, the Barons host Johnstown tonight at 6 p.m.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/03/web1_delgazette-1.jpg