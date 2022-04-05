Big innings lift Pacers in home opener

The Delaware Hayes softball team jumped in front with a 3-run third inning and put the game away with a 6-run fifth en route to a 9-2 win over visiting Bishop Watterson in its home opener Tuesday night in Delaware.

With the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the third, Bronwynn Leighty and Lauren Tompkins strung together back-to-back singles to set the table. Myaih Cloud then singled home the game’s first run and Kami Slayton followed with a double to make it 3-0.

The Eagles sliced their deficit to a single run thanks to a 2-run fifth, but the Pacers (4-1) broke things open with the 6-run bottom half.

Cloud and Slayton each finished 3-for-4 in the win. Cloud added 2 RBI while Slayton had a run and an RBI. Olivia Nelson also had a nice night at the dish, finishing 2-for-3 with a run and 2 RBI.

Leighty earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing 2 runs on 8 hits while striking out 13 and walking 4.

Delaware Christian 18, Wellington 3, 5 inn.

Emma Rindfuss and Katie Neuhart had 4 RBI apiece, and Jillian Klemanski knocked in 3 of her own to lead the Eagles top a lopsided non-league win over the host Jaguars Tuesday night in Columbus.

Krista Haskins picked up the complete-game win in the circle, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits while striking out 5 and walking 2.

BASEBALL

Upper Arlington scored single tallies in the first and third innings before breaking things open with a 6-run fourth on the way to an 11-2 non-league win over visiting Olentangy Berlin Tuesday night.

Joey Harder had a game-best 3 RBI for the Golden Bears, who managed just 6 hits off Berlin pitching, but took advantage of some errors.

James Hayek was on base 3 times, finishing 3-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI, while Evan DeLeone was 2-for-2 with 2 knocked in.

Daniel Gladden had 3 of Berlin’s 5 hits. Parker McDaniels and Ascher Dent had the others.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jon Garn poured in 4 goals, Bennett Lawrence added 3 goals and Gavin Angell chipped in a goal and team-best 3 assists to lead Olentangy Berlin to a lopsided 19-1 win over visiting Marysville Tuesday night in Delaware.

Ryan Baum also had a nice night, finishing with two goals and an assist, while Carson Lanfersiek anchored the defense with 4 saves in the Bears’ crease.

Also: Upper Arlington 17, Olentangy Orange 5; Olentangy Liberty 25, Hilliard Bradley 1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Liberty def. Olentangy Orange 25-14, 25-16, 25-19; Dublin Jerome def. Olentangy Berlin 25-15, 25-15, 25-20.

