Patriots sharp in 1st home dual of season

The Olentangy Liberty track and field teams showed off their depth and balance in the first home meet of the season, topping visiting Delaware Hayes Wednesday night in Powell.

The Patriot girls and boys teams both cruised to wins.

On the track, Liberty’s Kennedy Elfers won the 200-meter dash (26.94 seconds), Amelia Sigmund took top honors in the 400 (1:03.95), Hannah Spires picked up first-place points in the 800 (2:48.40), Holly Gluck won the 1,600 (6:06.40), Avery Kruest won the 3,200 (12:47.27) and Cara Weaver won the 300 hurdles (47.8 seconds).

The Patriots also won 3 of the 4 relay events. Hayes took the win in the 4×800 relay as Meg Wolf, Addison Reed, Reghan Gist and Sammy West teamed up to finish in 10:42.59.

Field-event winners included Liberty’s Natalie Nichols in the high jump (4-10), Ava Howski in the pole vault (10-0) and Delaware Hayes’ Hannah Halstead in the long jump (15-3).

On the boys’ side, Liberty winners included J.J. Sebert in the 100-meter dash (11.49 seconds), Nick Johnson in the 200 (23.70 seconds), Wesley Noeth in the 400 (52.84 seconds), Jaxson Eckert in the 300 hurdles (40.10 seconds), Dean Stack in the high jump (6-02), Ben Huefner in the shot put (41-09) and Ronav Patel in the long jump (19-07.25). The Patriots also picked up first-place points in all of the relays.

Hayes winners included Blake Frisch in the 1,600 (4:43.77) and Luke Todt in the 3,200 (10:19.48).

BASEBALL

Matt Wolfe hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run inning Olentangy Orange used to gain some separation on the way to a convincing 14-5 OCC-Central Division win over visiting Hilliard Davidson Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

The Wildcats broke the scoring seal with a run in the top of the first, but the Pioneers answered with single tallies in the second and third to take the lead for good.

Davidson scored 4 in the fifth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset Orange’s 10-run fourth. The Pioneers added two insurance runs in the sixth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Wolfe finished 3-for-5 with 5 RBI and 2 runs scored. Cahill also had a nice night at the dish, finishing 2-for-4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs of his own.

Cahill earned the win on the mound, allowing 5 runs, 4 earned, on 5 hits while striking out 6 and walking 2 in 4.2 innings of action.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

David Jenkins had 12 kills and Noah Koknat added 10 to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 win over host Dublin Coffman Wednesday night.

Connor Severson also had a nice night in the win, collecting a team-best 23 assists.

BOYS LACROSSE

Trevor Jones, Brendan Olney and Max Cottrell scored for Buckeye Valley, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Canal Winchester rolled to a 15-3 non-league win Wednesday night.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 25, Hilliard Bradley 1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_delgazette-1.jpg