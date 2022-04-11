Golden Eagles win Red Edwards Relays

The Big Walnut track and field teams were sharp in their host event, winning Monday’s Red Edwards relays thanks to a slew of standout performances on the track and in the field.

Christopher Lee and Natalie Ghering posted the top times in the boys and girls 1,600-meter runs, respectively. Lee led the Golden Eagles to first-place points in the event with a time of 4:47.29 while Ghering won her race in 5:46.80.

Big Walnut’s girls, who won the meet with 116 points, also took top honors in the shuttle hurdles, 4×200, 4×400, 4×800 and the distance and lap medley relays while the boys earned wins in the sprint medley, 4×100, shuttle hurdles, 4×200, 4×800 and lap medley.

Cindy Serna, Maci Ames, Melanie Sena and Kendall Sarcheck combined to cross the finish line in 1:09.67 in the shuttle hurdles. Sydney Fortney, Estella Truax, Abbey Danne and Ella Gianettino teamed up to win the 4×200 relay in 1:54.61; Ames, Danne, Fortney and Serna won the 4×400 in 4:24.96; and Megan Grudell, Madi Yano, Riley Anderson and Reagan Mullins joined forces to win the 4×800 in 10:54.01.

Kylie Brandt, Sydney Foxworthy, Zara Barton and Ghering won the distance medley (10:30.86) and Anderson, Barton, Jaiden Hilton and Yano contributed to the win in the lap medley (14:07.83).

On the boys’ side Nate Snead ran legs of the sprint medley and 4×100 relays, which won in respective times of 1:37.28 and 44.62. Cameron Long, Kyle Kline, Justin Gneiting and Alec Carr teamed up to win the hurdle event in 1:01.25 with Carr also chipping in on the 4×200 team’s win.

Cale Borland, Eli Lengl and Emil Stanford were multi-event winners, contributing in the 4×800 (9:02.42) and lap medley (11:15.42) while other Eagle winners included Matthew Von Almen in the boys discus (114-06), Ryan Tripp in the boys high jump (5-10), Grant Ferris in the boys shot put (46-00.75) and Kassandra Swank in the girls shot put (33-04).

Delaware Hayes made some noise as well, with both teams nabbing runner-up finishes.

The Pacer girls finished 16 points behind the host Eagles, closing with 100. Columbus Academy (70), Grove City (62) and Franklin Heights (24) smoothed out the scoring summary. The boys collected 103 points — a mark second only to BW’s 132. Grove City (81), Columbus Academy (39) and Franklin Heights (37) also scored.

Brady Williams led Hayes’ boys in the field, winning the pole vault with an effort of 12-00. The Pacers also won the 4×400 relay (Paolo Sferrella, Sebastian Stewart, Ian Green and Hezzy Russell) and the distance medley (Blake Frisch, Caleb Forney, Vincent Hupp and Luke Todt) in respective times of 3:38.97 and 8:30.69.

The girls, meanwhile, picked up a win in the 4×100 relay as Taylor Brown, Hannah Halstead, Tania Miles and Malaya Sowell combined to finish in 52.86 seconds.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_delgazette-2.jpg