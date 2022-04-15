Pioneers edge Generals, 2-1

The Olentangy Orange baseball team didn’t rack up its usual hit total, but made the ones they got count en route to a 2-1 non-league win over visiting Anthony Wayne Friday afternoon in Lewis Center.

All the runs came in the first two innings, with the Pioneers lifting the lid on the scoring summary when Evan Eichel sent a towering fly to left field in the bottom of the first.

Orange had the bases loaded at the time — thanks in part to singles by Charlie Scholvin and Rocco Leonetti earlier in the inning — but the runners couldn’t do much as it looked to be a routine fly off the bat. Due to strong wind gusts, though, the play proved anything but routine as the Anthony Wayne outfielders couldn’t track it down.

Scholvin scored on the play, but the Generals escaped without any further damage before evening things up via an RBI single by Hadryn Nowicki in the top of the second.

Orange was busy on the bases again in the bottom half, getting what proved to be the game-winning run when Cole Cahill drew a bases-loaded walk.

Starting pitcher Matt Wolfe and the Pioneer defense took things from there, blanking Anthony Wayne the rest of the way to cement the win.

Wolfe went the distance on the mound, allowing a run on six hits while the defense played errorless ball behind him.

Also: Hilliard Davidson 2, Olentangy 1, 9 inn.; Newark 11, Buckeye Valley 5.

SOFTBALL

Quinn Kuhlman finished 3-for-4 with a game-best four RBI as Big Walnut cruised to a 15-1, five-inning OCC win over visiting Franklin Heights Friday night in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles scored at least one run in all four trips to the plate, including seven in the fourth.

Marley Nilsen had three hits and scored three runs while Elaine Truax and Janel Hayes knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Abigail Weiss earned the win in the circle, allowing just two hits in three scoreless innings. She struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Olentangy Berlin 15, Dublin Coffman 5, 5 inn.

The Bears scored four runs in each of the first two innings, three more in the third and another three in the fourth on the way to a lopsided non-league win over the host Shamrocks Friday night in Dublin.

Jocelyn Franz and Izzie Wilson both homered in the win. Franz finished a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and a game-best five RBI while Wilson was 2-for-3 with three runs and two knocked in. Addie Young also had a nice game, collecting three hits while scoring four times.

Kali Bateman was the winner in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking just one in five innings of work.

Pickerington Central 12, Buckeye Valley 2, 6 inn.

The Tigers handed the visiting Barons their first loss of the young season, scoring six runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth to end things early Friday night in Pickerington.

JoJo Fedoush and MacKenzie Hughes had two hits apiece, with Hughes driving in Fedoush with RBI singles in the second and fourth innings to account for the Buckeye Valley runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 15, Mason 9.

BOYS LACROSSE

Western Reserve 12, Olentangy Liberty 2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 5, Oberlin 2; Ohio Wesleyan 6, Oberlin 3.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Denison 13, Ohio Wesleyan 8.

