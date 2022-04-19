Little Giants sweep away Bishops

The Wabash baseball team used a pair of big innings to take the opener and three one-run frames to eke out a win in the nightcap of an NCAC doubleheader against visiting Ohio Wesleyan Tuesday afternoon in Crawfordsville, Ind.

The Bishops (8-19, 2-7 NCAC) broke the scoring seal in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead when Dillon Ysseldyke singled home Davis Graham in the top of the first.

The Little Giants (16-11, 2-8 NCAC) dominated the rest of the way, though, plating four runs in the third and three more in the eighth to punctuate the 8-2 win. Austin Simmers, Camden Scheidt and Evan Neukam had two hits apiece while Jacob Bishop picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five and walking four in five innings of action.

Ysseldyke led OWU at the dish, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The second game — a low-scoring, back-and-fourth battle — was decided by an RBI single off the bat of Wabash’s Liam Patton in the bottom of the eighth.

A.J. Reid tossed a scoreless ninth to give the Little Giants the 3-2 win.

Like it did in the opener, Ohio Wesleyan took an early 1-0 lead when Edrick Padilla worked a bases-loaded walk in the third. Wabash got the run back in the bottom half, though, and led 2-1 when Brayden Lentz scored on a Simmers sacrifice fly to center.

The Bishops got back to even via a Luigi Russo RBI single in the eighth, but the Little Giants rallied late to sweep the doubleheader.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Noah Koknat collected 10 kills and nine digs while David Jenkins added eight kills and nine digs of his own to lead Olentangy Liberty to a three-set win over visiting Dublin Coffman Tuesday night in Powell.

The Patriots won each of the first two sets by identical 25-11 margins before sealing the deal with a 25-9 win in the third.

Other Liberty standouts included Connor Severson, who closed with a team-best 16 assists; Ryan Severson, who had four aces; and Jake Koch, who had three blocks in the win.

Also: Thomas Worthington def. Olentangy Berlin 25-12, 25-21, 25-22.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Westerville North 0.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Orange 13, Dublin Coffman 6; Westerville South 13, Delaware Hayes 4; Olentangy 6, Olentangy Berlin 5, 2OT.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dublin Coffman 17, Olentangy Orange 10; Delaware Hayes 19, Westerville South 11.

