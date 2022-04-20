Barons hold off Vikings, 5-3

Jaxson Stried tossed six innings of three-hit ball and the offense came up with three clutch insurance runs in the sixth inning as the Buckeye Valley baseball team knocked off visiting Columbus Academy 5-3 in MSL-Ohio action Wednesday night in Delaware.

Enzo DiRocco got BV on the board in the bottom of the third, tagging up and scoring when Mason Kurtz fouled out down the right field line.

Kurtz doubled to left in the fifth, scoring Tanner Domyanich to make it a 2-0 game before the three-run sixth gave the Barons some breathing room.

DiRocco and Domyanich had two hits apiece while Kurtz drove in a pair. Stried, Ted Akas and Zach Church also had hits in the win.

Theo Falkenhain had two of his team’s six hits to lead Academy.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Hilliard Bradley 1

Anderson Gomez allowed the game’s first run in the top of the third inning, but limited the visiting Jaguars to next to nothing after that as the Patriots rallied for an OCC win Wednesday night in Powell.

Gomez went the distance en route to the win, allowing just a run on four hits while striking out nine in seven innings of action.

He was steady at the dish as well, collecting one of Liberty’s five hits. Gomez and Brady Schnierer scored the Patriot runs in the bottom of the third as both crossed the plate on a Mason Onate double, giving Liberty a lead it never relinquished.

Big Walnut 16, Franklin Heights 2, 5 inn.

Ethan Clawson had two doubles and scored three runs as the Golden Eagles soared over the host Falcons Wednesday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut broke the game open with an eight-run second before adding six more runs in the third and two more in the fourth.

Cam Gladden joined Clawson in the the multi-hit club, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Other standouts included Eli Couser, who was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored; Lorne Anderson, who finished 3-for-3 with three knocked in; and Josh Mason, who scored three runs.

Worthington Kilbourne 9, Delaware Hayes 4

Colin Milligan’s two-run double in the first gave the host Pacers an early 2-1 edge, but the Wolves took control after that en route to a league win Wednesday night in Delaware.

Bryden Decaminada, Austin Dowell and Milligan had two hits apiece in the setback.

Also: Dublin Jerome 2, Olentangy Berlin 1; Olentangy 2, Hilliard Darby 1; Olentangy Orange 2, Upper Arlington 0.

SOFTBALL

Lilly Irvine finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored to lead Buckeye Valley to a lopsided 21-0, five-inning win over host Wellington Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Barons were busy on the bases all game long. They scored three runs in the first, six in the second, seven in the third and five more in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Taylor Williams, JoJo Fedoush, MacKenzie Hughes and Emily Huston were also steady in the win, finishing with two hits apiece.

Delaware Hayes 11, Franklin Heights 1, 5 inn.

Brianna Richey homered and Kami Slayton finished 3-for-3 as the Pacers rolled to a league win over the host Falcons Wednesday night in Columbus.

Hayes scored at least one run in each of its first four trips to the plate, including six in the third inning alone.

Kassy Stefanski earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on one hit while striking out eight in five innings of work.

Olentangy 18, Hilliard Darby 0, 5 inn.

The Braves dominated the visiting Panthers from start to finish Wednesday in Lewis Center, pounding out 19 hits while allowing just one in a blowout win.

Alex Newsome and Jaelyn Peterson led the way, collecting a combined eight RBI. Newsome finished 2-for-3 with three runs and five RBI while Peterson scored twice and knocked in three.

Caleigh Peterson and Emma Willers were also steady, finishing 3-for-3.

Jaelyn Peterson was the winner in the circle, allowing just one run while striking out nine in five shutout innings.

Olentangy Berlin 9, Dublin Jerome 6

The Bears plated eight runs in the second inning and held on from there, outlasting the visiting Celtics Wednesday night in Delaware.

Payton Caldwell was 2-for-3 with a homer, Izzie Wilson was 3-for-3 and Syd Davis, Ava Kresak and Kali Bateman had two hits apiece.

Also: Canal Winchester 13, Big Walnut 7.

Buckeye Valley’s Joey Eurez fires to first base for an out during Wednesday’s showdown against visiting Columbus Academy. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_IMG_5349-2.jpg Buckeye Valley’s Joey Eurez fires to first base for an out during Wednesday’s showdown against visiting Columbus Academy.