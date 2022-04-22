Liberty girls, Orange boys win Freedom Relays

Olentangy Liberty picked up top honors on the girls’ side and Olentangy Orange’s boys won to highlight the Freedom Relays hosted by Olentangy Liberty Friday night in Powell.

The Patriot girls, who collected 89 points, picked up a win in the field and three more on the track. Centerville earned runner-up honors with 67 points while Olentangy Orange smoothed out the top three with 59. Olentangy and Olentangy Berlin were also in action, finishing fifth and eighth with respective point totals of 54.5 and 25.

Camryn Thompson won the high jump with an effort of 5-05 with Liberty also winning the shuttle hurdle, sprint medley and 4×400-meter relays.

Cara Weaver was a common denominator on the track, running a leg of all three winning relays.

Weaver, Coral Pierson, Maria Stack and Ellie White combined to capture the win in the shuttle hurdle relay, finishing in 1:04.56; Tess Rogers, Natalie Nichols, Kennedy Elfers and Weaver joined forces to win the sprint medley in 1:52.14; and Morgan Mahan, Nichols, Sadie Okonak and Weaver picked up first-place points in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:09.48.

Other area winners included Olentangy’s Amelia Smith in the long jump (16-11.25) and the Pioneers’ 4×100 relay team (Sahana Shankar, Talia Mitchell, Keziah Ampadu and Surraiya Mahmud), which won in 49.14 seconds).

In boys’ action, Orange had 86 points, Liberty was second with 73 and Centerville closed third with 63. Olentangy was sixth with 42 points while Berlin was eighth with 22.

The Pioneers were boosted Joel Addo’s strong night in the field. He won both jumping events, taking top honors in the high jump with an effort of 6-04 and the long jump with a mark of 22-00.50.

On the track, Orange won the 2,000 meter sprint medley as Zamir Fuller, Kobe Sharpe, Gabe Torres and Bryan King teamed up to finish first in 4:39.56.

Other area standouts included the Braves’ Reilly Worthington, who won the discus (149-10) and shot put (55-03); Liberty’s 800 meter sprint medley team (JJ Sebert, Aedan Gilbreath, Nick Johnson and Drew Gaitten), which won in 1:35.61; the Patriots’ 4×100 relay team (Gaitten, Gilbreath, Johnson and Sebert), which won in 42.77 seconds; and Liberty’s shuttle hurdle team (Andrew Kerscher, Jaxson Eckert, Ian May and Richdara Sok), which picked up first-place points in 1:08.21.

Liberty also won the 4×200 relay as Gilbreath, Brady Karam, Johnson and Sebert combined to finish in 1:29.64.

BASEBALL

Hilliard Davidson manufactured a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 2-1 walk-off win over visiting Olentangy Liberty Friday night in Hilliard.

With runs at a premium, Nolan Fogg scored on a fielder’s choice to get the Patriots back to even in the top of the sixth.

The momentum switched dugouts in the seventh, though. The Wildcats’ Colin Neimeister worked a walk to get things started, a Lane Sowers sacrifice bunt moved him into scoring position and a single to center off the bat of Blake Pettit chased him home with the game-winning run.

David Dielman was the tough-luck loser on the mound, allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out seven in 6.1 innings of work.

Buckeye Valley 18, Whitehall-Yearling 2, 5 inn.

Cole Raile hit a pair of home runs on the way to a four-RBI night, Jaxson Stried finished a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI and Tanner Domyanich had three hits of his own to lead the Barons to a lopsided league win over the host Rams Friday night in Columbus.

Buckeye Valley scored a combined nine runs in the first two innings, then added nine more in the third inning alone.

Also: Olentangy Orange 11, Hilliard Bradley 1, 6 inn.; Marysville 6, Olentangy Berlin 5.

SOFTBALL

Olentangy Berlin set the tone with a four-run first inning and never looked back, rolling to an 11-1 win over host Hilliard Darby Friday night in Hilliard.

The Bears added single tallies in the third and fourth before breaking things open with a five-run seventh.

Jocelyn Franz had a pair of doubles, Ava Kresak finished 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI and Elizabeth Sprecher collected two hits, two RBI and scored a run.

Kali Bateman earned the win in the circle, allowing a run on four hits while striking out four in five innings of work.

Olentangy 9, Thomas Worthington 2

Kai Cornelius homered and drove in three as the host Braves cruised to a win over the visiting Cardinals Friday night in Lewis Center.

Jaelyn Peterson backed Cornelius with two hits of her own while picking up the complete-game win in the circle. She allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out 10.

Westerville South 11, Big Walnut 1, 6 inn.

The Wildcats scratched across six runs in the sixth to all but seal the deal in a league showdown against the host Golden Eagles Friday night in Sunbury.

Big Walnut plated a run in the first, but couldn’t got much going from the dish the rest of the way.

Jordan Walters and Abigail Weiss each had two hits in the setback.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut 5, Mount Vernon 0; Olentangy Berlin 4, Dublin Scioto 1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy 10, Olentangy Orange 9.

