Golden Eagles double up Wolves, 10-5

Jordan Walters had a game-best four hits, including a leadoff single in what turned out to be an eight-run third inning as the Big Walnut softball team doubled up host Worthington Kilbourne 10-5 in OCC-Capital action Tuesday night.

The Wolves answered the Golden Eagles’ monster third with three runs of their own in the fourth, then added single tallies in the fifth and sixth, but that’s as close as things would get.

Walters finished 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. Other BW standouts included Abigail Weiss, Elizabeth Long and Anna Lott, who finished with three hits apiece.

Weiss earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs, none earned, on four hits while striking out two in four innings of work.

Delaware Hayes 5, Westerville South 3

The Pacers got back to their winning ways Tuesday night in Westerville, jumping ahead early and hanging on late en route to a league win over the host Wildcats.

Hayes jumped out to an early 3-0 edge thanks to a two-run second and one-run third. South got back to even by the end of the fourth, but the Pacers added single tallies in the fifth and sixth to cement the win.

Ashlee Bennett led the charge with three hits while Olivia Nelson had a pair of doubles. Kami Slayton, Kassy Stefanski and Brianna Richey also had two hits apiece in the win.

Bronwynn Leighty was the winner in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out seven in six innings.

Olentangy 8, Bishop Watterson 7

The visiting Eagles scored five times in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead, but Olentangy scored two in its last trip to the plate to earn a walk-off win Tuesday in Lewis Center.

After the first three hitters reached in the bottom of the seventh — Jaelyn Peterson reached on an error and MacKenzie Condon and Alex Newsome singled — Jaycee Feeney singled home the game-tying run before Candace Walters came up with the game-winning hit to score Condon.

Also: Marysville 8, Olentangy Berlin 1.

BASEBALL

Dublin Jerome raced out to an early 3-0 lead, but host Olentangy Berlin turned the tables with a six-run third before adding three more in the fifth on the way to a convincing 9-4 win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Harrison Brewster led the charge at the dish, finishing 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI. Mac Moore, who tripled, also knocked in a pair of runs in the win.

Griffin White picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six in five innings of work.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 16, Delaware Hayes 6, 6 inn.; Westerville South 7, Big Walnut 6; Hilliard Darby 7, Olentangy 0; Delaware Christian 11, Liberty Christian 1, 6 inn.; Buckeye Valley 5, Columbus Academy 2.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes continued its solid stretch Tuesday, following up Saturday’s two wins with a clean sweep against host Franklin Heights Tuesday night in Columbus.

Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Ryder Kardas (6-2, 6-0 at second singles), Andrew Brook (6-0, 6-1 at third singles), the duo of Ben Dabe and Grant Lamar (6-1, 6-0 at first doubles) and Joe Molina and Ryne Higgins (6-2, 6-1 at second doubles).

Also: Big Walnut 5, Canal Winchester 0; Olentangy Berlin 3, Thomas Worthington 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy Orange 12, Hilliard Davidson 10; Olentangy Liberty 16, Dublin Coffman 2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Olentangy Liberty 20, Dublin Coffman 9.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan 10, Capital 7.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan 28, Wabash 3.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

DePauw 5, Ohio Wesleyan 3; DePauw 6, Ohio Wesleyan 1.

