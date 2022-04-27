Barons continue MSL-Ohio dominance

The Buckeye Valley softball team won in more ways than one Wednesday afternoon in Delaware.

One the diamond, the Barons — the defending league champs — continued their dominance of the MSL-Ohio with an 18-0 five-inning win over visiting Worthington Christian. It was just the most recent in a string of wins showing just how far away the competition is from BV in league play. Buckeye Valley, now 12-2 overall and 5-0 in MSL-Ohio action, has outscored its league foes 95-3 so far this season.

Off the field, proceeds from the concession stand, which included $2 slices of Shorty’s pizza, will all go toward helping Ukrainian families. The teams also accepted donations.

It was a win-win … at least for the Barons, who jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after an inning of play and never looked back.

Taylor Williams homered in the win, Nina Peak scored three runs and drove in another four, Lilly Irvine had three RBI and MacKenzie Hughes and Audrey Condit connected on two hits apiece.

The pitching was just as dominant as Liz Hamilton, Irvine and Condit combined to blank the Warriors. Hamilton started, tossing the first two innings while striking out all six batters she faced. Irvine pitched the next two innings, allowing a couple hits and striking out five, and Condit finished things off with a 1-2-3 fifth.

Delaware Hayes 14, Worthington Kilbourne 0

The Pacers finished with a flourish, scoring seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on a lopsided league win over the host Wolves Wednesday night.

Myaih Cloud led the way at the dish, finishing 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and five RBI. Olivia Nelson also homered in the win while Kassy Stefanski finished with a game-best four hits.

Maddie Kiss earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits while striking out seven in five scoreless innings of work.

Big Walnut 24, Franklin Heights 6, 5 inn.

Jordan Walters finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a homer, four runs and five RBI to lead the Golden Eagles to a convincing league win over the host Falcons Wednesday in Columbus.

Elizabeth Long backed Walters with a team-best five hits to go with four runs while Elaine Truax finished 4-for-4 with four runs and two knocked in.

Olentangy Berlin 12, Olentangy 1, 5 inn.

The Bears used a 10-run third inning to break things open on the way to a solid OCC win over host Olentangy Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Syd Davis, Ella Erwine, Izzie Wilson and Elizabeth Sprecher all had RBI hits in the big inning while Addie Young worked a bases-loaded walk to drive in another.

Davis led the charge when all was said and done, finishing with three hits and four RBI.

Kali Bateman earned the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run on five hits while striking out two.

Alex Newsome drove in the lone Olentangy run.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 10, Dublin Coffman 0.

BASEBALL

Olentangy Berlin jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and added on from there, scoring single tallies in the fourth, fifth and sixth en route to a 4-1 league win over visiting Thomas Worthington Wednesday in Delaware.

Daniel Gladden and Ascher Dent were both 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead the Bears.

Carson Lewis picked up the complete-game win on the mound, allowing a run on five hits while striking out seven.

Olentangy Orange 5, Olentangy Liberty 3

Cole Cahill connected on a clutch RBI double and Rocco Leonetti chased home a run with a sacrifice fly as the Pioneers plated a pair in the seventh to break a 3-3 tie on the way to a key OCC-Central win Wednesday in Powell.

Cahill and Evan Eichel had two hits apiece to lead Orange while Anderson Gomez, Mason Onate and Brady Schnierer each had two hits for Liberty.

Cahill was steady on the mound as well, allowing three runs on eight hits en route to the complete-game win.

Olentangy 8, Marysville 4

Five different Braves drove in at least one run as host Olentangy doubled up the Monarchs Wednesday in Lewis Center.

Tommy Chilicki collected a team-best two hits to go with a run and an RBI while Brandon Hire drove in a pair to lead the charge.

Vitaly DiBlasi earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Also: Worthington Kilbourne 7, Big Walnut 4; Westerville South 11, Delaware Hayes 6; Buckeye Valley 5, Bexley 4.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up its second league win in as many days, cruising past Canal Winchester 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.

Gabe Fogle (6-0, 6-1 at first singles), Ryder Kardas (6-0, 6-0 at second singles) and Carter Sims (6-0, 6-0 at third singles) earned the singles wins while the duo of Ben Dabe and Grant Lamar (6-0, 6-1 at first doubles) and Ryne Higgins and Joe Molina (6-0, 6-0 at second doubles) nabbed the doubles decisions.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 5, Westerville Central 0.

BOYS LACROSSE

Worthington Kilbourne 14, Delaware Hayes 2.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Oberlin 11, Ohio Wesleyan 7.

Buckeye Valley's MacKenzie Hughes looks at a pitch high and out of the zone during the first inning of Wednesday's showdown against visiting Worthington Christian.