Patriots hold off Pioneers, 7-5

Brady Schnierer singled home Nolan Fogg with the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning, and Mason Onate followed it up with a two-run triple to give the Olentangy Liberty baseball team some breathing room on the way to a 7-5 league win over host Olentangy Orange Friday night in Lewis Center.

The Patriots needed every bit of the three-run sixth as the Pioneers had something cooking in the seventh before reliever Anderson Gomez slammed the door on the rally.

After Orange loaded the bases with nobody out, Tate Scholvin scored on a fielder’s choice to make it a two-run game. That’s as close as things got, though, as Gomez struck out the next batter before snaring a liner up the middle for the final out of the game.

Liberty jumped ahead 3-0 early, plating a pair in the first inning and another in the third before the Pioneers responded in a big way in the bottom half, scoring four runs to flip the scoreboard in their favor.

Cole Cahill connected on a two-run triple and Rocco Leonetti singled home two more to punctuate the big inning.

Liberty knotted things at four when Fogg stole home in the fourth.

Josh Stickel finished with a team-best two RBI while Onate, Fogg and Schnierer had two hits apiece for the Patriots.

Cahill had two hits and two RBI for the Pioneers while Leonetti drove in a game-high three runs.

David Dielman picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven in six innings of action. Jacob Tabor suffered the setback, allowing eight runs on nine hits while striking out three in 5.1 innings of action.

Westerville North 9, Big Walnut 7

The Golden Eagles scored twice in their final trip to the plate, but couldn’t complete the comeback Friday night in Sunbury.

Cam Gladden finished 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead BW at the dish. Ethan Clawson was also steady in the setback, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Olentangy Berlin 7, Thomas Worthington 3

The Bears finished with a flourish, scoring four runs in the seventh to pull away for a win over the host Cardinals Friday night in Worthington.

Mac Moore had two hits and scored twice while Matt Barreca had a team-best two RBI in the win.

Daniel Gladden took care of business on the mound, allowing three runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out four in 6.1 innings of action to secure the win.

Also: Olentangy 3, Marysville 2; Tree of Life 5, Delaware Christian 4.

SOFTBALL

Abigail Weiss finished 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI to lead Big Walnut to a 3-2 league win over visiting Dublin Scioto Friday night in Sunbury.

Weiss was also solid in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six en route to the complete-game win.

Buckeye Valley 5, Highland 1

The Barons set the tone with a three-run first and added two insurance runs in the sixth to notch a non-league win Friday night in Marengo.

Courtney Beneke and Taylor Williams led the charge with three hits apiece, with Williams adding a team-best two RBI.

Liz Hamilton was the winner in the circle, allowing a run on four hits while striking out 13 in seven innings of action.

BOYS TENNIS

Dublin Jerome 5, Olentangy Berlin 0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Delaware Hayes 14, Olentangy Orange 11; Jackson 13, Olentangy Liberty 7.

BOYS LACROSSE

Olentangy 14, Strongsville 6; Hudson 16, Olentangy Liberty 4.

Olentangy Liberty’s Josh Bercaw fires to first base for an out during Friday’s OCC showdown against host Olentangy Orange. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_libthrow.jpg Olentangy Liberty’s Josh Bercaw fires to first base for an out during Friday’s OCC showdown against host Olentangy Orange. Ben Stroup | The Gazette