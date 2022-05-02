Braves run away from Bears

The Olentangy baseball team outhit host Olentangy Berlin 17-3, jumping out to an early lead it parlayed into a 15-1, five-inning win Monday night in Delaware.

Nine of the hits came in the first two innings alone as the Braves raced out to a 6-1 edge heading into the third.

Brandon Hire and Jackson Chrisman set the table with back-to-back singles to start the game. Austin Sizemore followed with an RBI double before a Nathan Holycross sacrifice fly made it 2-0 early on.

Tommy Chilicki and Brady Beaumont had RBI knocks later in the inning to balloon the Braves’ edge to 4-0.

The Bears got one back in the bottom half, cracking the scoring column when Quintin Applegate and Daniel Gladden switched places with back-to-back doubles, but that turned out to be the only run they’d score all game.

Holycross helped his team regain the momentum with a bases-loaded single in the second and, already up 6-1, the Braves all but sealed the deal with a seven-run third. They added two more in the fourth just for good measure.

Chilicki led the charge with a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Other standouts included Holycross, who finished 3-for-3 with two runs and a team-best five RBI; Chrisman, who collected three hits and scored another three runs; and Hire and Sizemore, who each collected two hits in the win.

Beaumont picked up the complete-game win on the mound, allowing the run on three hits while striking out five.

Olentangy Liberty 16, Dublin Coffman 3, 5 inn.

Connor Bourn finished 3-for-4 with a grand slam, three runs scored and six RBI to lead the Patriots to a dominant league win over the host Shamrocks Monday night in Dublin.

Liberty trailed 2-1 heading into the third, but turned things around in a hurry thanks to a four-run third, seven-run fourth and four-run fifth.

Mason Onate also had a big night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two knocked in, and Anderson Gomez and Josh Stickel both had two hits in the win.

Gomez was the winner on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out three in four innings of action.

Delaware Hayes 2, Dublin Scioto 1

Colin Milligan was almost unhittable on the mound and Brennan Green finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate as the Pacers edged the visiting Irish Monday in Delaware.

Hayes scored single tallies in the third and fourth, and, thanks to the effort of Milligan, it proved to be enough.

Milligan allowed an unearned run on just one hit through six innings. He struck out seven. Bryden Decaminada earned the save with a scoreless seventh.

Buckeye Valley 8, Grandview Heights 2

Mike Choe threw six strong innings and the Barons spread the success around at the plate to notch a solid league win over the host Bobcats Monday night in Grandview.

Choe allowed two unearned runs on five hits while striking out six en route to the win while Enzo DiRocco, Tanner Domyanich and Zach Church had two hits apiece.

Also: Westerville North 15, Big Walnut 2, 5 inn.; Olentangy Orange 11, Hilliard Davidson 1, 5 inn.

SOFTBALL

Delaware Christian scored three or more runs in all four of its plate appearances en route to a lopsided 17-0 win over visiting Genoa Christian Monday in Delaware.

Krista Haskins, Katie Neuhart and Emmalee Cooper had three hits apiece, with Haskins and Neuhart each adding two RBI. Emma Rindfuss was also solid, scoring four runs and knocking in another two, and Eden Marquis was 1-for-1 with two RBI.

Haskins tossed a no-hitter in the circle, striking out 10 on the way to the complete-game win.

Delaware Hayes 5, Dublin Scioto 2

The Irish opened the scoring summary with two runs in the first, but the host Pacers answered with the next five to rally for a league win Monday night in Delaware.

Olivia Nelson, Myaih Cloud and Ashlee Bennett all doubled in the win, with Nelson knocking in a team-high two runs.

Kassy Stefanski earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight in five innings.

Buckeye Valley 18, Grandview Heights 0, 5 inn.

Liz Hamilton and Audrey Condit combined to throw a no-hitter as the Barons rolled to a league win over the host Bobcats Monday night in Grandview.

Hamilton struck out nine over the course of the first three innings while Condit had two strikeouts in two hitless innings of work.

Standouts at the plate included Nina Peak, who was 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBI; Taylor Williams, who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and two knocked in; and Hamilton, who had two hits to go with a run and three RBI.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 16, Dublin Jerome 9; Olentangy 17, Hilliard Darby 3, 6 inn.; Westerville North 15, Big Walnut 0, 5 inn.; Upper Arlington 12, Olentangy Orange 3.

BOYS LACROSSE

A.J. Foltz poured in five goals and Ian Poff made eight saves in his first career start between the pipes to lead Buckeye Valley to an 11-6 win over Johnstown Monday night.

Noah Tubaugh backed Foltz with three goals while Trevor Jones, Brendan Olney and Isaiah Marstiller added one each.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 11, Olentangy Orange 3.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut swept the doubles courts and picked up a win at third singles to slip past Delaware Hayes for a 3-2 OCC-Capital Division win Monday in Delaware.

The first doubles court, where Will Acree and Andrew Grubb secured a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win, was the most competitive. The Golden Eagles’ Garrett Irvine and Kyle Rines won 6-0, 6-4 at second doubles while Evan Fisher won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Pacer winners included Gabe Fogle (6-2, 6-2 at first singles) and Ryder Kardas (0-6, 6-3, 6-2 at second singles).

Also: Olentangy Orange 4, Olentangy Liberty 1; Olentangy Berlin 3, Hilliard Davidson 2.

Olentangy’s Tommy Chilicki (32) celebrates after scoring a run in the first inning of Monday’s OCC showdown against host Olentangy Berlin. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_IMG_5563-2.jpg Olentangy’s Tommy Chilicki (32) celebrates after scoring a run in the first inning of Monday’s OCC showdown against host Olentangy Berlin. Ben Stroup | The Gazette