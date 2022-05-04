Irish ground Golden Eagles, 8-2

The Big Walnut baseball team plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but visiting Dublin Scioto added to its edge late to put the finishing touches on an 8-2 OCC win Wednesday night in Sunbury.

Cam Gladden and Drew Gaskins opened the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back singles for the Golden Eagles. Gladden scored on an error later in the inning before Gaskins came home on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Lorne Anderson to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Noah Clawson worked a walk to load the bases with one out, but the Irish were able to wriggle off the hook without allowing any further damage.

Gladden, Gaskins, Ethan Clawson and Brad Kildoo had the Eagles’ hits while Carson Leasure suffered the setback on the mound. Leasure allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out a pair in four innings of action.

Patrick Joyce led Scioto at the plate with three hits while Ethan Shipps finished with a game-high three RBI.

Buckeye Valley 5, Grandview Heights 2

The Barons continued their perfect run through the MSL-Ohio, securing the title with a win over the visiting Bobcats Wednesday night in Delaware.

BV broke the scoring seal with a three-run third inning before adding two more in the fourth.

Enzo DiRocco and Zach Church led the Barons with two hits apiece, with Church adding a game-best two RBI.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Upper Arlington 0

David Dielman threw a perfect game Wednesday, leading the host Patriots to a solid league win over the Golden Bears.

Dielman struck out 10 over the course of his seven dominant innings.

The Liberty offense, meanwhile, scored the only run it would need in the first inning before adding an insurance tally in the fifth.

Dielman and Josh Bercaw had the Patriots’ lone two hits.

Canal Winchester 4, Delaware Hayes 3

The Pacers scored a run in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, but the visiting Indians answered with two in the seventh to rally for a league win Friday night in Delaware.

Bryden Decaminada, Brennan Green, and Sam Tedeschi drove in Hayes’ runs.

Also: Hilliard Darby 2, Olentangy Berlin 0.

SOFTBALL

Buckeye Valley broke things open with a 12-run third inning on the way to a dominant 22-0, five-inning win over host Bexley Wednesday night.

JoJo Fedoush had three hits and scored three times while Liz Hamilton finished 3-for-5 with two runs and five knocked in.

Hamilton was just as good in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out eight in four scoreless innings of work.

Olentangy Berlin 8, Marysville 4

The Bears made their move in the middle innings, scoring two in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to pull away for a key league win over the visiting Monarchs Wednesday night in Delaware.

Syd Davis finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while Ella Erwine and Izzie Wilson both homered. Erwine finished 2-for-3 with a run and three RBI while Wilson closed 2-for-4 with two runs and two knocked in.

Kali Bateman earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out one.

Olentangy 15, Dublin Jerome 3, 5 inn.

Jaelyn Peterson homered and drove in four while Emma Willers had four hits to lead the Braves to a lopsided league win over the visiting Celtics Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Olentangy trailed 2-0 before erupting for seven runs in the third. The Braves added three more in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Caleigh Peterson and Kai Cornelius were also steady in the win, finishing with three hits apiece while Jaelyn Peterson earned the complete-game win in the circle.

Delaware Hayes 11, Canal Winchester 0, 5 inn.

Maddie Kiss tossed a two-hit shutout as the Pacers rolled to a league win over the visiting Indians Wednesday night.

Kiss struck out eight and walked just one. The offense, led by Myaih Cloud, Olivia Nelson and Brianna Richey, took care of the rest. All three homered. Cloud finished 3-for-3 with a run and three RBI, Nelson was 2-for-3 with two runs and two knocked in and Richey finished 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Also: Dublin Scioto 5, Big Walnut 0.

BOYS TENNIS

Delaware Hayes picked up a steady Senior Night win, sweeping away visiting Pleasant in non-league action Wednesday afternoon in Delaware.

Gabe Fogle, Andrew Brook and Carter Sims earned the wins on the singles courts. Fogle topped Hunter Yancey 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Brook beat Minoy Shah 6-0, 6-4 at second singles and Sims handled Nicky DeWet 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

In doubles action, the Pacers’ Ryder Kardas and Grant Lamar teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles while Ryne Higgins and Joe Molina won 7-6, 6-1 at second doubles.

Also: Olentangy Orange 4, Columbus Academy 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Olentangy Liberty def. Thomas Worthington 25-19, 25-12, 25-20.

BOYS LACROSSE

Dublin Jerome 14, Olentangy Liberty 3; Hilliard Darby 9, Olentangy 7.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hilliard Darby 14, Olentangy 7.

Big Walnut’s Carson Leasure fires a pitch toward home plate during Wednesday’s OCC showdown against visiting Dublin Scioto. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/05/web1_bwpitch-2-2.jpg Big Walnut’s Carson Leasure fires a pitch toward home plate during Wednesday’s OCC showdown against visiting Dublin Scioto. Ben Stroup | The Gazette