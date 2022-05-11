Panthers silence Baron bats

Abbe McNabb handled her business in the circle and Brianna Sawyers and Emma Grant homered to lead the way from the dish as the eighth-seeded Licking Valley softball team upset second-seeded Buckeye Valley 3-0 in a Division II sectional final Wednesday night in Delaware.

Scoring runs was never much of a problem for BV during the regular season. That all changed in the tournament opener, though, as JoJo Fedoush, who singled in the seventh, was the only Baron not named Liz Hamilton to get a hit. Hamilton finished 3-for-3 with three singles while Fedoush closed 1-for-3.

McNabb had a lot to do with it, keeping Buckeye Valley off-balance from the pitcher’s circle all game long. She allowed just the four hits while striking out three en route to the complete-game shutout.

McNabb’s strong game left little room for error for her counterpart. Hamilton didn’t make many, either, as the Panthers scored all three of their runs on just two swings.

The first, a two-run homer off the bat of Sawyers, broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. The second, a solo shot from Grant in the seventh, smoothed out the scoring summary.

Hamilton allowed three runs on 10 hits while striking out 13 in seven innings of work.

Buckeye Valley, champions of the MSL-Ohio for the second straight season, finished 18-3 with the setback. Licking Valley, which improved to 14-7, will take on fifth-seeded Bloom-Carroll in Monday’s district semifinal at a site to be announced. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Delaware Christian 13, Millersport 3, 6 inn.

Krista Haskins had a strong day from the plate and the pitcher’s circle as the eighth-seeded Eagles rolled to a Division IV sectional final win Wednesday night in Delaware.

At the dish, Haskins finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and four runs scored. In the circle, she allowed three runs, all unearned, on seven hits while striking out 10.

Katie Neuhart was also solid for DCS, which used an eight-run fifth to break things open. Neuhart closed 2-for-3 with a run and two knocked in.

Next up, Delaware Christian will take on top-seeded Danville in a district semifinal Monday at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Olentangy Orange managed just one hit off Olentangy Liberty starter David Dielman, but scored twice en route to a 2-0 win Wednesday night in Powell.

The one hit — a two-out single off the bat of Matt Wolfe — proved to be the difference, giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead in the third.

Dielman was the tough-luck loser, allowing two runs, both unearned, on one hit while striking out 11 in six innings of action.

Cole Cahill picked up the complete-game win for Orange, allowing just three hits while striking out five.

Olentangy 11, Marysville 2

The Braves set the tone with a four-run first on the way to a lopsided win over the visiting Monarchs Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Austin Sizemore finished 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Tommy Chilicki also had a big night, closing 2-for-4 with two runs and four knocked in.

Jackson Chrisman and Aiden O’Brien had two hits each for Olentangy.

Chilicki earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five in five innings.

Also: Canal Winchester 7, Big Walnut 1; Bishop Hartley 8, Buckeye Valley 5; Olentangy Berlin 4, Thomas Worthington 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Columbus Academy 15, Olentangy Orange 8; Delaware Hayes 9, Canal Winchester 2; Olentangy Berlin 13, Jonathan Alder 5.

Buckeye Valley's Emily Huston takes a swing during Wednesday's Division II sectional final against visiting Licking Valley.

Licking Valley upsets Buckeye Valley 3-0 in sectional final