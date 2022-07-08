Four Bishops named All-Region in women’s track

Four members of the Ohio Wesleyan women’s track & field team received Division III All-Great Lakes Region recognition from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

Junior Peyton Howell, senior Ari McPheters, senior Chase Patton, and senior Zoe Price received all-region honors.

Howell was honored in the high jump, McPheters was recognized in the shot put, Patton was honored in the pole vault, and Price was recognized in the 200-meter dash. It was the second consecutive all-region citation in outdoor track & field for Howell and Patton, the fifth overall for Howell and Patton, and the third overall all-region honor for McPheters.

All-region honors went to those who recorded one of the region’s top 5 performances in a particular event, or were a member of a top-3 relay team on the regional list.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan junior Levi Kilian received Division III All-Great Lakes Region recognition from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

Kilian was honored in the 800-meter run. It was Kilian’s second all-region citation in outdoor track & field and his third overall. He previously was honored during the 2021 outdoor and 2022 indoor seasons.

All-region honors went to those who recorded one of the region’s top 5 performances in a particular event, or were a member of a top-3 relay team on the regional list.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/07/web1_owu.jpg

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.