Frye, legendary OWU coach, passes away

Marv Frye, longtime track & field and cross country coach at Ohio Wesleyan University, died on Sunday.

One of Ohio Wesleyan’s most beloved coaches, Frye came to Ohio Wesleyan in 1960 and coached men’s track & field from 1961-97, then the second-longest coaching tenure in Ohio Wesleyan history, and men’s cross country from 1960-88 and 1993-94. His track & field teams finished 20th or better in national championship meets 7 times, and his cross country teams advanced to national championship meets 3 times and sent individuals to the national championship meet in 7 other seasons.

Frye coached 22 All-America or Academic All-America performers — including 7 national champions — in men’s track & field and 3 in men’s cross country. He also coached women’s track & field and women’s cross country during his time at Ohio Wesleyan, sending one women’s cross country runner to the national championship meet, and remained active in the central Ohio track & field community long after his retirement.

Frye was inducted into the Ohio Wesleyan Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Marv Frye Timing Station overlooks the finish line at Ohio Wesleyan’s George Gauthier Track at Selby Stadium, and the Battling Bishop men’s and women’s track & field teams have hosted the Marv Frye Invitational since 1998.

Frye is survived by his wife, Ellen; their sons, Jeff (Donna) and Chris (Karen); grandchildren Brad (Sabrina) Frye, Brittany (Brian) Ehlers, and Sam Frye; and great-grandchildren Teddy Frye, Gigi Frye, and Chase Ehlers.

Per the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or public memorial service. Memorial gifts can be made to the Marv Frye Track Endowment at Ohio Wesleyan. The Marv Frye Track Endowment fund was established in 1995 to support the greatest needs of the Battling Bishop men’s and women’s track & field program.

Gazette Staff

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

