Braves have record day to open OCC play

The Olentangy girls golf team, buoyed by freshman Meadow Tian’s 69, fired a school-record 289 to win the first OCC match of the season Monday at Westchester.

Tian’s mark tied a freshman record.

Other scorers included Olivia Drankwalter, who carded a 72; Kimmy Archer, who hit a hole-in-one from 124 yards out on the second hole on the way to a 73; and Elizabeth Wang, who finished with a 75.

Olentangy Liberty was in action as well, finishing with a 321.

Dakota Riley led the way with a 76 while Olivia Aronhalt had a double-eagle on a par five from 180 yards away as part of a solid 82-stroke round.

Olentangy Berlin, meanwhile, shot a 183 to win a tri-match against DeSales and Bishop Hartley at Bent Tree. Mia Raines earned medalist honors as the Bears bumped their overall record to 14-5.

BOYS GOLF

Parker Steffanni fired an 80 to lead host Delaware Hayes at the Mike Nesselroad Invitational Monday at Oakhaven.

The Pacers finished with a combined 350 as a team, good enough for eighth place among the 10 teams in action.

Carson Stroupe backed Steffanni with an 89 while Nate Richardson smoothed out Hayes’ top three with an even 90. Other Pacer contributors included Mateo Burke (91), Owen Jester (92) and Dylan Thomas (95).

Big Walnut and Buckeye Valley were also in action, finishing third and seventh, respectively. The Golden Eagles shot a combined 321 thanks in part to Nathan Tripp’s 77 and Logan Grieser’s 78. The Barons, meanwhile, closed with a 348. Sam Reynolds and Matthew Ralph led the way with respective rounds of 80 and 84.

Jonathan Alder won the team title, finishing with a 308. Brady Fox was the low man for the Pioneers, carding a 71 — a mark good enough for second among individuals.

DeSales’ Vaughn Harber took home the individual crown, leading the field with a 68.

