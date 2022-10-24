Braves solid in 1st state showcase

Olentangy was solid in its first-ever trip to the state showcase, picking up a pair of All-Ohio performances on the way to a sixth-place showing at the Division I Girls OHSAA State Golf Tournament Friday and Saturday at the Ohio State University’s Gray Course.

The Braves followed up Friday’s opening-round 322 with a 315 Saturday.

Olivia Drankwalter, the only senior on the team, led by example in her final tourney as a Brave. She finished third overall with a two-day total of 145 — carding a 73 in the first round and a 72 in the second.

Other Olentangy scorers included freshman Meadow Tian, who finished sixth among individuals with a two-round total of 147; junior Elizabeth Wang, who had a 172 to finish 53rd; junior Kimmy Archer, who closed 60th with a 175; and junior Navisha Soni, who had a 178.

Olentangy Orange’s Skylar Dean was also in action, competing as an individual. The sophomore closed 15th with a two-day total of 154.

Mercy McAuley senior Kylee Heidemann nabbed medalist honors with a 141 while Centerville won the team title with a combined 613. Dublin Jerome and New Albany smoothed out the top three, finishing second and third with respective totals of 614 and 621.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy Berlin’s Grace Heitkamp and Olentangy Liberty’s Julia Bockenstette finished second and third, respectively, to headline area runners at the Division I district championship races Saturday at Hilliard Darby.

Heitkamp nabbed runner-up honors in the District 2 race with a time of 19:15. Bockenstette was right behind her, finishing third in 19:22.13.

Liberty’s Madeline Pohmer (7th in 19:33.24) and Delaware Hayes’ Aicha Tounkara (10th in 19:44.98) also earned top-10 finishes.

The Patriots were second as a team with 73 points. Hayes was fifth with 151 points and the Bears were 10th with 257.

In the District 3 race, Olentangy Orange finished second thanks to top-10 finishes from Brooke Chapman (2nd in 18:50.46) and Kayla Sucharski (10th in 13:37.68).

Big Walnut, meanwhile, got a 15th-place showing from Addie Zielinski (20:40.50) in the District 1 race.

Zara Barton (17th in 20:56.34) and Natalie Ghering (19th in 21:03.09) were also solid for the Golden Eagles, who finished sixth as a team.

Division II

Sophia Zindars was Buckeye Valley’s top finisher at Saturday’s Division II, District I race at Hilliard Darby.

Zindars closed 19th overall in 23:16.92. Alexis Chang and Lauren Burbacher weren’t far behind, finishing 33rd and 34th with respective efforts of 25:29.67 and 25:36.92.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Olentangy Orange’s Saketh Rudraraju, Matthew Schroff and Bradyn Allender each finished in the top 10 to lead their team at Saturday’s Division I, District 3 race at Hilliard Darby.

Rudraraju led the charge, closing third among individuals in 15:46.09. Schroff was ninth in 16:28.25 and Allender was 10th in 16:31.15.

The Pioneers, who were second as a team, also got a strong showing from Luke Woolard, who was 13th in 16:38.67.

Olentangy Berlin and Big Walnut also competed in the Section 3 race, finishing, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Emil Stanford led the Golden Eagles, closing 12th in 16:35.68, while the duo of Cooper Citro and Matthew Cool finished 16th (16:43.04) and 17th (16:43.81) for the Bears.

Olentangy, led by Roman Corbett’s eighth-place finish, closed fifth in the Section 1 race.

Corbett crossed the line in 16:17.83. Other top contributors included Jason Retainer (19th in 17:08.19), Ryan Morgan (25th in 17:22.37) and Jackson Schultz (26th in 17:23.34).

Olentangy Liberty, meanwhile, was fifth in the District 2 race with a team score of 151. Hanna Deen led the Patriots with a top-20 finish (19th in 17:07.63).

Division II

Liam George nabbed a top-10 finish to lead Buckeye Valley to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s Division II, District 1 race at Hilliard Darby.

George finished ninth overall in 17:14.98. Vander Webb was also solid, finishing 14th in 17:52.69.

GIRLS SOCCER

Delaware Hayes 3, Thomas Worthington 1; Olentangy Liberty 7, Westerville South 0; Olentangy Berlin 14, Westland 0; Olentangy Orange 9, Franklin Heights 0; Olentangy 2, DeSales 1; Pickerington North 3, Big Walnut 2 (SO).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Fairfield Christian def. Delaware Christian 25-20, 25-27, 17-25, 25-19, 16-14.

