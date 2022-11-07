Olentangy Berlin’s Heitkamp nabs all-state honors

Grace Heitkamp finished 24th overall, officially becoming Olentangy Berlin’s first all-state runner thanks to her strong showing in Saturday’s Division I OHSAA cross country state championship race at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park.

Heitkamp crossed the finish line in 18:52.1.

Olentangy Orange’s Brooke Chapman wasn’t far behind, finishing 30th in 19:04.3, while the Pioneers’ Kayla Sucharski was 61st in 19:38. Orange finished 19th in the final team standings with 372 points.

Julia Bockenstette led Olentangy Liberty, which closed 18th as a team with 359 points. Bockenstette closed 65th among individuals in 19:39.4. Other Patriot standouts included Elena Aldrink (73rd in 19:52.1) and Madeline Pohmer (74th in 19:52.1).

Mason took top honors as a team, finishing first with 75 points, while Olmsted Falls’ Katie Clute won the individual title with an effort of 17:25.1.

In the boys’ D-I race, Orange’s Saketh Rudraraju finished 44th overall to lead his team to a 17th-place finish.

Rudraraju crossed the finish line in 16:27 to lead the Pioneers, who closed with 331 points.

Luke Woolard (89th in 16:50.5) and Matthew Schroff (91st in 16:51.1) rounded out Orange’s top three while Bradyn Allender finished 118th in 17:09.6.

Mason won the team title with 128 points while Hilliard Davidson’s Connor Ackley won the individual crown with a time of 15:10.1.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_delgazette-1.jpg