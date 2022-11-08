Saints slip past Pioneers in double overtime

Lexi O’Shea lofted a shot into the back of the net with 4:14 left in double overtime to lead Cincinnati Seton to a 2-1 win over Olentangy Orange in a Division I state semifinal Tuesday night at Centerville High School.

After the Saints scored in the first half and the Pioneers got the equalizer late in the second, it looked like the teams were destined for penalty kicks before O’Shea abruptly ended things.

The loss ended what was a stellar season for Orange — a season which included an OCC crown, district championship and the program’s first-ever regional title. The win, meanwhile, earned Seton a date with Strongsville for the D-I championship Friday afternoon at Lower.com field.

Orange started fats, with Kaelyn Valleau and Ava Otey getting early looks, but neither shot connected.

Seton’s Greta Harmeyer then broke the scoring seal off a find from Kenzie Carle, finding the back of the net with just more than 24 minutes left in the opening half. Carle looped a pass over an Orange defender before Harmeyer got just enough on it to slip it past keeper Jadia Kershaw and inside the far post.

It was the first goal the Pioneers allowed since the district final — a 2-1 win over Olentangy — and the first time they trailed in a game all postseason.

Kershaw gave Orange some juice a few minutes later, diving to her left to stop a Millie Cluxton penalty kick with just under 20 minutes left in the opening half, but it didn’t translate into an equalizer. Lauryn Barringer and Valleau both fired shots toward the end of the half, but Barringer’s soared just over the crossbar while Valleau’s sailed wide left.

The second-half chances were few and far between until Maryn Zavislak scored to even things up with 15:08 left in regulation.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/11/web1_delgazette-2.jpg