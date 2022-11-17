Severs, Pence highlight All-County teams

For the second straight season, Big Walnut junior Nate Severs ran his way to the top of the All-Delaware County football teams, rushing for 2,000-plus yards and 32 touchdowns on the way to Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Gabe Pence, whose Olentangy Liberty patriots are the last area team standing, is the Defensive Player of the Year while Olentangy Berlin’s Mark Nori nabbed Coach of the Year honors.

Severs set the tone for his standout season early, scoring a combined 15 touchdowns through the first four games. He ran the ball 275 times for the year, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Pence and the eighth-seeded Patriots, who will play second-seeded Springfield in today’s regional final, have been on a roll all postseason long … especially on defense. Liberty, which started the season 0-3 before turning things around to finish the regular season at an even 5-5, has outscored its opponents 62-24 through the first three weeks of the playoffs.

Pence has been a force in the middle of the defense all season long, collecting 66 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and an interception so far.

Nori, meanwhile, led Olentangy Berlin to its first OCC title in program history.

Here’s a look at the complete teams:

2022 All-Delaware County football teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Nate Severs (Big Walnut)

Defensive Player of the Year: Gabe Pence (Olentangy Liberty)

Coach of the Year: Mark Nori (Olentangy Berlin)

First-team offense

Quarterback: Harrison Brewster (Olentangy Berlin), junior. Backs: Nate Severs (Big Walnut), junior; Jakivion “J.J.” Calip (Olentangy Orange), senior. Receivers: Austin Koslow (Delaware Hayes), junior; Alex Okuley (Olentangy Liberty), senior. Tight end: Gavin Grover (Olentangy), junior. Line: Justin Henry (Olentangy Berlin), senior; Jack Evans (Olentangy Orange), senior; Grant Conklin (Big Walnut), senior; Sam Jones (Buckeye Valley), senior; Troy Mrukowski (Olentangy Liberty), senior. Kicker: Spencer Conrad (Olentangy Berlin).

First-team defense

Backs: Garrett Stover (Big Walnut), junior; Nikeese McCollum (Delaware Hayes), senior; Brady Ridder (Buckeye Valley), senior; Nathan Magg (Olentangy Liberty), senior. Linebackers: Kyle Jackowski (Olentangy Berlin), senior; Gabe Pence (Olentangy Liberty), senior; Ethan Clawson (Big Walnut), senior; Evan Eichel (Olentangy Orange), senior. Linemen: Dalton Allen (Delaware Hayes), senior; Zachary McDowell (Olentangy Orange), senior; Wes Skinner (Big Walnut), senior. Punter: Cam Gladden (Big Walnut), senior.

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Jake Lowman (Delaware Hayes). Backs: Jake Struck (Olentangy Liberty), sophomore; Mason Ziegler (Olentangy Berlin), junior. Receivers: Jackson Wiley (Olentangy), sophomore; Aaron Nebraska (Olentangy Berlin), junior. Tight end: Kaden Gannon (Delaware Hayes), senior. Line: Josh Riley (Olentangy Berlin), senior; Matt VonAlmen (Big Walnut), junior; Ian Browning (Delaware Hayes), senior; Clay Whitaker (Buckeye Valley), senior; Nixon Smith (Olentangy), senior. Kicker: Cooper Goble (Delaware Hayes), junior.

Second-team defense

Backs: Mitchell Melfe (Buckeye Valley), senior; Blake Hajjar (Olentangy Liberty), senior; Andrew Leech (Olentangy), junior; Nicky Pentello (Big Walnut), senior. Linebackers: Bryce Byrd (Olentangy Liberty), senior; Jack Kendall (Olentangy Liberty), senior; J.T. Tompkins (Olentangy Berlin), senior; Sawyer Sand (Delaware Hayes), senior. Line: Austin Lambert (Olentangy Berlin), senior; Tyon Fountain (Big Walnut), senior; Jacob Biros (Olentangy Liberty), junior.

Honorable mention

Erik Wells (Delaware Hayes), Wyatt Kirtland (Delaware Hayes), Josh Russell (Delaware Hayes), Jaliq Wilson (Delaware Hayes), Logan Frye (Delaware Hayes), Aidan Pili (Delaware Hayes), Connor Dutton (Delaware Hayes), Ian Browning (Delaware Hayes), Brandon Smith (Delaware Hayes), Reece Larrison (Olentangy), Jameson Rossler (Olentangy), Steffan Somers (Olentangy), Kevin Porter (Olentangy), Melvin Serrano (Olentangy), Will Beinecke (Olentangy), Kaden Gebhardt (Olentangy), Ethan Grunkemeyer (Olentangy), Andrew Leonard (Olentangy Liberty), Jonah Brinkman (Olentangy Liberty), Evan Nelson (Olentangy Liberty), Wilson Roberts (Olentangy Liberty), Bobby Ogles (Olentangy Orange), Levi Davis (Olentangy Orange), Drew Dunham (Olentangy Orange), Jake Nier (Big Walnut), Grant Coulson (Big Walnut), Nate Snead (Big Walnut), Teddy Dancer (Big Walnut), Brad Kildoo (Big Walnut), Ethan Browning (Buckeye Valley), Ripley Sznati (Buckeye Valley), Garrett Carey (Buckeye Valley), Tanner Domyanich (Buckeye Valley), Nathan Huss (Buckeye Valley), Kaiden Shannon (Buckeye Valley), Connor Hardman (Buckeye Valley), Max Loeffler (Olentangy Berlin), Jared Moeller (Olentangy Berlin), Austin Lambert (Olentangy Berlin).

Ben Stroup | The Gazette