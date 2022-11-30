Schipfer leads OWU past Muskingum

Kasey Schipfer had a double-double, collecting 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ohio Wesleyan women’s basketball team to a 75-67 non-league win over visiting Muskingum Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena.

After a back-and-fourth first couple of minutes, the Bishops (4-3) took control late in the first, taking an 18-9 lead on a Grace Semptimphelter layup with 58 seconds left in the quarter.

Muskingum (3-2) stole the momentum in the second, rallying to take a 22-18 lead on a three-point play from Caitlyn DeMassimo with 6:44 left in the half.

OWU ended the half on a 5-0 run, though, and parlayed its 30-26 halftime edge into what turned out to be a pretty comfortable win. The Bishops led by as many as 16 points midway through the fourth.

Lauren Denison backed Schipfer with 13 points and five boards while Karlee Ross and Alyssa Griner added 10 points apiece.

Claudia Harrington and Taylor DeMassimo led Muskingum with 17 points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Walnut fell behind early and never recovered en route to a 55-43 league-opening loss to visiting Canal Winchester Tuesday night in Sunbury.

Megan Weakley had a team-best 18 points for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 18-12 by the end of the first quarter and 29-22 by the break. The Indians used a 15-10 third quarter to get some breathing room before an 11-11 fourth smoothed out the scoring summary.

Abbey Coleman backed Weakley with 11 points while Denza Allen had seven in the setback.

Delaware Christian 38, Liberty Christian 26

The Eagles were solid in their home opener, getting a double-double from Ellie Tiede on the way to a win over visiting Liberty Christian Tuesday night.

Tiede had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Addy Beard added 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delaware Christian raced out to a 14-0 lead five minutes in and cruised from there, notching a 69-50 win over visiting Liberty Christian in Tuesday’s MOCAL opener.

Nate Tranel, just a freshman, led the charge with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Gabe Scherer also had a nice night, collecting 10 points and three boards in the win while Matt Tranel, Ryder McCoy and Caden Buzbee finished with nine points apiece.

