Big 3rd lifts Barons over Vikings

The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team got back to its winning ways Tuesday at home, getting 17 points from Ella Hazelrigg and another 16 from Emily Huston en route to a solid 54-45 MSL-Ohio win over visiting Columbus Academy.

After a back-and-fourth opening couple of quarters, the Barons (3-1) took control with a dominant 19-8 third.

Nine of Huston’s points came in the third, including a pair of three-pointers BV used to pull away. Hazelrigg, meanwhile, had seven points in the third — her best quarter of the game.

The second-half surge was just what the Barons were looking for after a tight first half. Buckeye Valley led 13-11 after the first quarter and 29-27 at the break, but needed solid closes to both quarters to stay on top.

Down 5-2 after a three-pointer by the Vikings’ Eleanor Schroeder, Hazelrigg scored off a nice find from Carlie Osborne before a floater by Huston, triple by Addison Graham and another Hazelrigg hoop gave the Barons a 13-10 edge with 1:30 left in the opening quarter.

Buckeye Valley’s Haley Wagner scored inside to lift the lid on the second-half scoring, but Academy’s Abby Spolter answered with a three. The Vikings then took a brief lead before Hazelrigg got going inside again. She scored back-to-back buckets to make it 24-18 with 3:30 left in the first half.

Academy got back into things with a three from Emily Rimer and four-point play from Schroeder, but Huston calmly connected on a triple with 10 seconds left in the quarter to give her team a two-point, 29-27 lead heading into halftime.

Graham and Molly Meier backed Hazelrigg and Huston with seven points apiece. Rimer led Academy with 17 points in the setback.

Next up, BV will take on visiting Whitehall-Yearling Saturday night. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Westerville North 70, Delaware Hayes 46

Up just a bucket at halftime, the Warriors outscored the visiting Pacers 43-21 in the second half to run away with a league win Tuesday night in Westerville.

Madison Adkins-Smith and Emoni Guice-Finch led North with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Samantha Toney poured in a game-best 22 points for Hayes. Adrionna Brown was also steady, finishing with 14 points in the setback.

Newark 65, Olentangy Berlin 38

The Bears led 10-9 after a quarter, but the host Wildcats cruised from there, outscoring Berlin 56-28 the rest of the way en route to a non-league win Tuesday night in Newark.

Abbie Bell led Berlin with 16 points.

Olentangy Liberty 68, Thomas Worthington 30

Gigi Bower led a group of 10 different scorers with 19 points as the Patriots used a balanced attack to roll past the visiting Cardinals Tuesday night in Powell.

Addison Marston backed Bower with 12 points while Claire Mikola and Jocelyn Dobozy chipped in six apiece.

Also: Dublin Jerome 50, Olentangy Orange 41.

BOYS BASKETBALL

It took overtime for Delaware Hayes to pick up a win in its league opener.

In Tuesday’s second OCC showdown of the season, it took double OT. The result was the same, though, as the Pacers improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play with a thrilling 63-60 win over visiting Westerville North.

Down nine midway through the fourth quarter, Jesse Burris knocked down three free throws as Hayes started to chip away at North’s lead.

Jake Lowman hit a corner three to get Hayes a little closer before a Burris turnaround jumper evened things at 51 with 40.2 seconds left in regulation.

Tai Perkins scored with 25 seconds left in the first OT to tie it for the Warriors, but the Pacers pulled away in the second extra session.

Carter Piatt-Brown scored with 1:52 left to give Hayes a 58-57 edge, Hezekiah Russell calmly connected on a pair of free throws — his only points of the game — and Lowman hit two more to make it a 62-57 game with 15.4 seconds left.

The Pacers held on from there.

Burris finished with 21 points while Lowman and Chase Griggs had 15 each. Carter Reese finished with 21 points and five three-pointers to lead North.

Olentangy Liberty 71, Thomas Worthington 51

Alex Okuley scored a game-best 21 points and Matt Wilson added 15 on the strength of five three-pointers to lead the Patriots to a non-league win over the host Cardinals Tuesday night.

Liberty led from the start, taking a 21-13 lead into the second quarter before outscoring Thomas in each of the following three to smooth out the scoring summary.

James Hummell backed Okuley and Wilson with nine points while Evan Nelson and Nick Butterfield had seven apiece.

Newark 52, Olentangy Berlin 49

The Bears led 11-8 after a strong first quarter, but the visiting Wildcats used a 12-0 second-quarter run to take control on the way to a non-league win Tuesday night in Delaware.

Noah Gamble led Berlin with 17 points while Grant Burkholder had a team-best 17 for Newark.

Also: Olentangy Orange 55, Dublin Jerome 45.

Buckeye Valley’s Molly Meier looks to pass out of a trap during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL-Ohio showdown against visiting Columbus Academy. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_IMG_8606-2.jpg Buckeye Valley’s Molly Meier looks to pass out of a trap during the first half of Tuesday’s MSL-Ohio showdown against visiting Columbus Academy. Ben Stroup | The Gazette