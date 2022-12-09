Winter in the Park back in Harlem

GALENA — Winter in the Park takes place Saturday from 5-9 p.m. in the Harlem Township Community Park, 3858 S. state Route 605, Galena.

The organization Harlem Township Heritage puts on the event, which is free to all.

At 5:15 p.m., there will be a tree lighting and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can visit with Santa, naturally, as well as make a simple ornament.

In addition, horse-drawn carriage rides run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., folks can sing carols around the campfire and roast a hot dog, and cookies and hot chocolate will be available.

Formed in 2014, Harlem Township Heritage, Inc. is a nonprofit organization “devoted to bettering our township and community through annual activities including our Harlem Township Days event in August, The Village Haunt Trunks for Treats at Hallowe’en, and Winter in the Park in December,” the township website said. “HTH activities are paid for through donations from the community and our fundraisers – the chicken noodle dinners, pancake breakfasts, and our annual Duncan’s Run Bicycle Patch Ride.”

In other township news, four-way stop signs were installed at Center Village Road and state Route 605 in October. There are temporary flagged signs posted warning of the change before drivers get to the stop signs, which were installed as a response to an increase in t-bone crashes at the intersection.

Miller-Paul Road in Harlem Township is now open for travel, and the second bridge replacement project is now completed, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office said.

A Facebook post from Dec. 1 said, “Due to the time of year the work was completed, asphalt is not available for our crews to place (due to colder temperatures, availability of asphalt being produced during colder temperature months, etc.). The road surface is scheduled to be addressed once the weather warms up next year.”

Miller-Paul had been closed between Woodtown and Trenton roads starting in August to mid-October for bridge replacement, and then the second part of the project followed until last week.

Lastly, a new multi-colored sign in front of the Harlem Township Administrative Offices along SR 605 became operational at the end of September.

“Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds and all the men and women who worked tirelessly to make this happen,” said the Harlem Township Government Facebook page.

The intersection of Miller-Paul and Woodtown roads. Miller-Paul has reopened after the completion of a second bridge project. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_DSCF9320.jpg The intersection of Miller-Paul and Woodtown roads. Miller-Paul has reopened after the completion of a second bridge project. The Gazebo at the Harlem Township Community Park is decorated for the holidays. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/12/web1_DSCF9324.jpg The Gazebo at the Harlem Township Community Park is decorated for the holidays.

By Gary Budzak [email protected]

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at the above email address.