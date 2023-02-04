Grants available through health district

Submitted story

The Delaware Public Health District Community Health division announced Wednesday the availability of $15,000 in limited grant funds to promote projects aimed at enhancing physical activity, healthy eating, and access to opportunities that promote living a healthy lifestyle for Delaware County residents through the Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Mini Grant program.

Funds from the CHC Mini Grant will be used to further the mission of The Partnership of a Healthy Delaware County in supporting the implementation of the 2023-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) strategies within the Health Behaviors Priority Area.

The request for proposal (RFP) provides detailed information about eligibility, the background, intent, and scope of the grant, as well as policy, procedures, performance expectations, and general information about the grant. It also provides requirements associated with submission of the grant application and administration of the grant.

The full RFP packet is located at DelawareHealth.org/healthy-active-lifestyles.

Funding levels for all applicants will depend on the number and scope of proposals received, recommendations from the review panels, quality of each application, justification for the amount of funding requested, demonstrated needs data, and adherence to the objectives outlined in the RFP. Any award made through this program is contingent upon the availability of funds for this purpose.

All applications and attachments are due by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. Proposals must be submitted electronically at the following web address: https://go.delawarehealth.org/grant2023.

Funding decisions are expected to be announced by April 19. Funded projects must be completed by Dec. 31.

For more information, please contact Josie Bonnette at (740) 203-2034 or by email at [email protected]

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.