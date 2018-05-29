All gave some, some gave all

Images from the Memorial Day ceremony held May 28 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

Rick Helwig covers his ear after Henry Shaw Jr., not pictured, fired a replica of a Civil War-era cannon known as a 6-pounder Wiard rifle. Both men are part of the 5th Ohio Light Artillery Unit.

Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell served as the keynote speaker during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery. “Here in Delaware County, we have many heroes to honor. It is important to remember that each of them was an individual … These are just not names on monuments, these were real people,” Merrell told those who gathered to pay their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Members of the Delaware County Air Force Junior ROTC conduct a flag folding ceremony during the Memorial Day service held Monday in Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran salutes the American flag during the singing of the national anthem on Monday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware. The Memorial Day ceremony was organized by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095.