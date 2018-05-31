School’s out for summer

Wednesday marked the end of the 2017-2018 school year for students at Delaware City Schools.

Before the annual “clap out” on Wednesday for fifth-graders, students at Woodward Elementary reflected on their favorite parts of the year and what they are looking forward to over the summer.

Alana Griffith and Josie Sigman, fourth-graders at Woodward, said their favorite part of the school year was building a 3D obstacle course for class and presenting it to the Delaware Board of Education.

“It was fun to craft it,” Griffith said.

“Plus, we got to do math!” Sigman said.

Sigman added she’s looking forward to going on vacation and studying Tae Kwon Do over the summer. She said she’s also planning on operating a lemonade stand with Griffith.

“(We’re) probably going to buy toys with the money,” Griffith said. “Or slime.”

Looking ahead, both students said they were excited for fifth grade and to study math.

Joshua Callendine, a fourth-grader, said he also enjoyed the obstacle course assignment earlier this year.

“It was really fun to be really creative,” he said.

Callendine added he’s looking forward to visiting Chicago with his family this summer, and he’s really looking forward to May 31, his birthday. Callendine said he was glad the school year was over but added he was “a little sad to leave my teachers.”

Gwen Ogletree, a first-grader, said her favorite part of the school year had been super-games, but she also really enjoyed making a snowman in art class.

“(I’m looking forward to) summer camp at Smith,” Ogletree said before adding that she’d miss her teachers and friends over the summer.

Wednesday was also the last day for Sharon Wolford, a cashier at Woodward, who is retiring after 38 years at the school.

“I think these 38 years have been the best of my life, workwise,” Wolford said.

During the annual “clap out” where kindergarten through fourth grade line the halls and cheer for the outgoing fifth-graders, Woodward Principal Ryan Malany called down each hall announcing the fifth-grade class and announcing Wolford, who led the procession.

Wolford high-fived students, and as she got to the upperclass students, she began receiving hugs.

Wolford added she “hasn’t the slightest idea” what she’s going to do in retirement, but as for her time working at the school, she said, “I’m going to miss it.”

Retiring cashier Sharon Wolford gets a hug from two students at Woodward Elementary School Wednesday during the “clap out” for fifth-grade students. Wolford, who is retiring after 38 years, led fifth-graders on a walk through the halls while their schoolmates cheered them on. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_DSC_0426-1.jpg Retiring cashier Sharon Wolford gets a hug from two students at Woodward Elementary School Wednesday during the “clap out” for fifth-grade students. Wolford, who is retiring after 38 years, led fifth-graders on a walk through the halls while their schoolmates cheered them on. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette McKenna Haney hugs Jada Simental during a group photo with their fellow fifth-graders Wednesday at Woodward Elementary School before the “clap out.” https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/05/web1_DSC_0398-1.jpg McKenna Haney hugs Jada Simental during a group photo with their fellow fifth-graders Wednesday at Woodward Elementary School before the “clap out.” Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

DCS on break until Aug. 15

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

