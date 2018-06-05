Search continues

Officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are still searching for a man who went missing in Alum Creek Sunday.

On Monday, ODNR Spokesman Matt Eiselstein said that around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, an incident occurred in the southern part of Alum Creek Lake, and an adult man went missing in the water.

ODNR vehicles and multiple other agencies searched the area Sunday and resumed the search Monday morning. Rescue boats from ODNR, Berlin Township Fire/Rescue, and the Genoa Township Fire Department were seen combing the waters on Monday afternoon near Alum Creek State Park Beach.

The man had not been located as of The Gazette’s Monday evening print deadline.

The last search and rescue in Alum Creek was just over a year ago, when a kayaker went missing on May 29. ODNR, along with Genoa Township Firefighters, searched for the missing man on May 29 and located his body on May 30. Officials at the time stressed the importance of wearing safety vests while out at Alum Creek.

Over a dozen people gathered on Monday around 1 p.m. near the Alum Creek State Park New Galena boat ramp as rescue crews continued their search for a man who went missing in the waters on Sunday. Pictured in the background are some of the rescue boats searching the waters near Alum Creek State Park Beach. Rescue crews from throughout Delaware County joined the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Monday to help comb the waters near the Alum Creek State Park Beach in search of a man who went missing from a boat in Alum Creek on Sunday.

Man went overboard Sunday

