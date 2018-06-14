Delaware Citizens Academy graduates receive diplomas

Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle presented diplomas to the Delaware Citizens Academy Class of 2018 in a City Hall ceremony this week.

A total of 16 graduates received diplomas after completing the five-month academy, consisting of 20 hours of instruction about city operations and departments. The academy’s nine sessions ran from February to late May. The classes were held twice a month. Enrolment was free.

“Our graduates now know how their government operates and how they can play a role in it,” Riggle said.

Graduates were Steve McNamara, Carole McNamara, Adam Haynes, Dean Scanlon, Nate Braun, Kathie Elrod, Erinn Nicley, Lynn Bloomquist, Nancy Reger, Pete Johantgen, Glenn Battishill, Yvonne Strassman, Stacey Butcher, Todd Butcher, Linda Pansing and Scott Pansing

The academy, in its ninth year, has proven to be an excellent way for residents to tour city facilities, meet behind-the-scenes department heads and become more involved in the community.

The academy now counts nearly 150 alumni. Application information for the 2019 Delaware Citizens Academy will be available in January 2019. For more information, call 740-203-1015.

