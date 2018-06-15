Balderson visits Delaware

“It’s going to happen in Delaware County,” Troy Balderson, Republican nominee for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District seat, told the Delaware County Republican Women’s Club Wednesday evening at the Delaware County GOP Headquarters in downtown Delaware. ‘This is where it’s going to be, and this is where we’re going to encroach it. This is where the numbers are.”

Balderson, R-Zanesville, won the Republican nomination in the May 8 primary. He now faces Democratic nominee Danny O’Connor, Columbus, in a special election Aug. 7 to finish out the remainder of Rep. Pat Tiberi’s, Genoa Township, term. Tiberi resigned from Congress earlier this year to take a position as the new head of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

Balderson told the group it was obvious he wasn’t well-known in Delaware County, but he was looking forward to changing that because if he was going to be their U.S. congressional representative. To do that, he plans to spend more time in Delaware County than any other place.

Balderson said he had seen the Monmouth University Poll showing that he has a 10-point lead over O’Conner.

The Monmouth University Poll, West Long Branch, New Jersey, states, “Balderson holds a 43% to 33% lead over O’Connor among all potential voters — that is voters who have participated in an election since 2010 or have newly registered to vote, a group that represents about 87% of all registered voters in the district.”

“That poll had us 10 points up, and it basically kind of said that Danny O’Connor can’t get the numbers to beat us,” he said. “Now we’re 10 points down in Franklin County, but it’s Delaware County and Licking County where we got to go. That’s where it has to change drastically for us.”

Balderson also told the group that polls scare him because after the poll was released, both O’Conner and the National Democratic Party became “very motivated” and started making large media buys against him.

“The National Democratic Party is coming after us,” he said. “The national media is going to be coming after us. It’s going to be very engaged. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re going to beat them.”

Balderson said the campaign is going to be really focused on Republican voters because “those are our voters,” he said. “Those are the ones we can count on, and we need that turnout. It’s an absolute must. Please vote on Aug. 7.”

Balderson said the realization is that the August special election is being held during a time when families are taking vacations, families are getting kids ready to go back to school, and the fair season is in full swing.

“With all of that going on, it’s really going to be a tough time,” he said.

Balderson said someone told him if he doesn’t win in August, he still can run in November. He said if he doesn’t win in August, it will put a “whole lot of blood in the water” for the Democrats, and they will not lose in November if they win August.

“It’s blood in the water to come after the Republican at the top of the ticket,” he said. “This has to happen Aug. 7. There are no ands, ifs, or buts about it. We have to do it.”

Troy Balderson, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, told the Delaware County Republican Women’s Club on Wednesday evening that the GOP win for the congressional seat will come from Delaware County, but he needed their support. He told the group that this is where the numbers are, but “The National Democratic Party is coming after us.” https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2018/06/web1_DSC_2259_1.jpg Troy Balderson, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, told the Delaware County Republican Women’s Club on Wednesday evening that the GOP win for the congressional seat will come from Delaware County, but he needed their support. He told the group that this is where the numbers are, but “The National Democratic Party is coming after us.” D. Anthony Botkin | The Gazette

